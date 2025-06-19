Antonio Campagnoli Becomes FIABCI World President

Transfer of the Presidential Medal to the incoming World President Antonio Campagnoli’s first address as FIABCI World President Newly Elected Board of Directors for the term 2025-2026

Advancing Global Business, Innovation, and Sustainable Leadership

FIABCI is more than a federation—it’s an engine for innovation and business across borders. My goal is to ensure every member, from every Chapter, feels that potential and sees results.” — FIABCI World President Antonio Campagnoli

PARIS, FRANCE, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIABCI proudly welcomes Antonio Campagnoli as its new World President. With over 20 years of international experience at the intersection of law, finance, and real estate, Antonio brings a forward-thinking, results-driven vision focused on innovation, cross-border cooperation, and global inclusion.A long-time member of FIABCI since 1999, Antonio has played roles in the Federation’s development, serving as President of FIABCI-Italia, President of the Finance Committee, and President of the Professional Division. He is the founding partner of IL PUNTO/CORFAC International, a partner at LexCC law firm, and co-founder of RE-Anima—the only CONSOB-authorized equity crowdfunding platform in Italy dedicated to social enterprises and infrastructure development through PPP models. His work consistently bridges finance, sustainability, and urban transformation.As World President, Antonio aims to strengthen FIABCI’s role as an international business platform by opening the Federation to a wider spectrum of enterprises—from developers and investors to technology and sustainable infrastructure players. His priorities include expanding FIABCI’s reach in emerging markets, fostering innovation, supporting youth engagement, and building stronger institutional partnerships.Antonio’s presidency will emphasize FIABCI’s core strength: combining global reach with strong local presence. His focus is on making the Federation an effective platform for professionals, companies, and institutions to connect, grow, and lead across diverse markets.One of the first major initiatives under his leadership is the FIABCI International Trade Mission – RE KEY: Italy 2025, taking place in Rome from September 10 to 12. The curated mission will bring together global real estate leaders for institutional meetings, B2B matchmaking sessions, and site visits, creating direct opportunities for cross-border cooperation.Antonio’s journey through FIABCI is one of continuity and transformation. Now leading the second generation of his family within the Federation, he brings not only deep institutional knowledge but renewed energy to shape its future.“I’ve seen firsthand the power of FIABCI to unlock opportunities, create lasting professional bonds, and foster real change,” says Campagnoli. “FIABCI is more than a federation—it’s an engine for innovation and business across borders. My goal is to ensure every member, from every Chapter, feels that potential and sees results.”Looking ahead, he plans to develop a more connected and transparent organization, launching a data-driven CRM system, strengthening sponsor recognition, and amplifying FIABCI’s global visibility through media partnerships and knowledge-sharing platforms.Empowering Global Real Estate Enterprises — this is the guiding principle of Antonio Campagnoli’s presidency. Under his leadership, FIABCI will further evolve as a platform for business activation, innovation, and global collaboration in real estate.

