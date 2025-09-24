Fischer Identity Named 'Commander' in Tambellini Group’s StarChart™ 2025 for Identity and Access Management Platforms

To us, this recognition confirms what our customers already know: that IAM doesn’t have to be rigid, opaque, or painfully slow.” — Bryan Leber, VP of Product & Service Delivery

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Commander in The Tambellini Group ’s StarChart™: 2025 Identity and Access Management Platforms. This distinction affirms Fischer Identity’s leadership in delivering usability, innovation, and higher-education focused IAM solutions.The StarChart report, published by The Tambellini Group, evaluates IAM platforms based on metrics including usability, innovation, institutional fit, and the ability to address complex IAM requirements in the higher education sector. Being named a Commander denotes that Fischer Identity has achieved high marks relative to its peers, positioning the company among those setting the standard for what’s possible in modern IAM.“To us, this recognition confirms what our customers already know: that IAM doesn’t have to be rigid, opaque, or painfully slow,” said Bryan Leber, Vice President of Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity. “Our mission has always been to put control, clarity, and speed into the hands of IT teams—especially in institutions with legacy IAM challenges. Being named Commander validates that the product roadmap, user experience, and innovation we’ve invested in are delivering what higher education really needs.”“What’s especially meaningful is that Tambellini’s criteria align so closely with the real-world struggles of colleges and universities: from onboarding workflows to access governance, compliance, and administrative control,” said Mark Cox, Associate Vice President of IAM Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity. “Being a Commander means we’re not just promising features—we’re enabling outcomes.”“We believe higher ed deserves IAM platforms that are usable, auditable, and adaptable—not complex RFP checklists or feature bloat,” added Chuck Donnelly, Vice President of Field Operations at Fischer Identity. “Our Commander status reflects not just product capability but our ongoing commitment to partner success and continuous improvement.”What This Means for Higher Education Institutions:• Better Usability & Adoption: Platforms compared in Tambellini’s StarChart are judged on how easily administrative and non technical staff can operate them. Fischer Identity’s user centered design and no code configurability help reduce the learning curve.• Innovation Aligned with Mission: Tambellini’s innovation axis measures how well platforms anticipate evolving needs—such as compliance, hybrid environments, high user turnover, and regulatory change. Fischer Identity earns high marks for anticipating what institutions need most: built-in support for compliance, seamless hybrid environment management, faster onboarding for transient user populations, and adaptability to policy shifts.• Strengthened Choice & Trust: For decision makers evaluating IAM platforms, Commander status signals credible independent validation. It helps institutions make more informed decisions when modernizing identity infrastructure.About The Tambellini GroupThe Tambellini Group is the leading independent technology analyst and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education. Founded in 2001, the firm provides unbiased research, insights, and strategic guidance to help institutions navigate the evolving technology landscape and make informed decisions that align with their missions. The StarChart™ is a visual and analytical tool produced by The Tambellini Group to help higher education leaders evaluate and compare solutions based on usability, innovation, and market presence. The StarChart 2025 Identity and Access Management Platforms edition benchmarks vendors across a range of criteria relevant to colleges and universities. Tambellini is widely respected for its unbiased, institution centric research. Tambellini clients can download a copy of the full report here . For more information about The Tambellini Group and their services, visit www.thetambellinigroup.com About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

