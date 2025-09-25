IGadgets and Duotem collaborate on promoting The World’s First Portable Hot & Cold Care Tool That Fits in Your Hand

The World’s First Portable Cooling AND Heating Device Duotem

Introduce the world’s first portable and powerful hot AND cold care tool, designed to deliver instant, effective relief at the touch of a button.

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with Duotem , with their team of experts of over 23 years of experience in product design and development at Samsung Electronics, to introduce the world’s first portable and powerful hot AND cold care tool , designed to deliver instant, effective relief at the touch of a button.When it comes to recovery and self-care, nothing beats the timeless comfort of hot and cold therapy. Whether it’s soothing heat for sore muscles or cooling relief for swelling, these simple remedies are essentials in every home. But traditional methods—like ice packs and plug-in heating pads—are inconvenient, messy, and often ineffective on the go.Duotem combines dual hot-and-cold technology in one sleek, handheld device. It takes the guesswork, waiting, and hassle out of temperature therapy, giving you instant, targeted care that fits into your daily routine.Instant Heat, Instant ColdForget waiting for an ice pack to freeze or a heating pad to warm up. Duotem switches between hot and cold modes instantly, delivering therapy with precision. The technology cools rapidly as low as 14°F (-10°C) for injuries and swelling or heats up quickly to relax tension and stiffness. Duotem’s heat mode provides heat relief with 3 heat modes ranging from 95 to 131°F (35-55°C).True PortabilityDuotem is lightweight, cordless, and rechargeable, designed to go anywhere. Slip it into its compact carrying case, and toss it in the gym bag or work tote. No need for bulky equipment, melted ice, or extension cords.Targeted & PreciseUnlike ice packs or heating pads that spread temperature unevenly, Duotem’s ergonomic head delivers therapy directly to the exact pain spot—whether it’s a stiff neck, sore back, or aching knee. Dotem provides focused treatment without the mess, discomfort, or waste.Long-Lasting ReliefThanks to its powerful rechargeable battery, Duotem provides hours of use on a single charge. No need to constantly swap out gel packs or stay tethered to an outlet. Just charge with the included USB-C cable and enjoy reliable relief anywhere, anytime.Eco-Friendly & SustainableTraditional disposable heat and cold packs generate waste and aren’t always reusable. Duotem is built for the long haul, offering reusable therapy that reduces waste and saves money over time.Designed for ComfortDuotem was built with ease of use in mind. Its smooth, ergonomic grip makes it easy to hold, even during longer sessions. It’s compact enough for kids, powerful enough for athletes, and intuitive enough for anyone to use—just one button to switch between hot and cold.Safe & ReliableWith smart temperature control and built-in safety features, Duotem ensures that therapy is not only effective but also safe. Unlike microwaved heat packs that can overheat or ice packs that can cause skin burns, Duotem delivers stable, consistent temperatures designed to maximize comfort while minimizing risk.Duotem isn’t just another gadget—it’s a reimagining of body care and treatment. With its compact, smart, and powerful design, it delivers the best of both worlds—heat and cold—in one revolutionary tool.About Duotem,Duotem team is comprised of experts with over 23 years of experience in product design and development at Samsung Electronics with a goal of making new, irreplaceable products. Currently, they are hard at work bringing to life their vision for products that solve the countless problems caused by heat.This article is being distributed with the help of IGadgets, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.IGadgets Hub, one of the latest and most exciting players in the Crowdfunding world. Founded in Garden Grove, California in 2019, this company is on a mission to support and assist any creative idea that comes their way. IGadgets offers a range of services to help crowdfunding projects succeed, from concept development to finished campaigns and beyond, including newsletter and social media marketing, as well as public release services.SOURCE IGadgets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.