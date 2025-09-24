DEWM Announces Completion of C-Band Variant, Direct to Phase II (D2P2) SBIR for X-Band Variant

Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) logo

Now one of the only attritable emitters to offer C-Band and S-Band RF, DEWM has received funding to develop X-Band

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines ( DEWM ), announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Direct to Phase II (D2P2) contract in the amount of $1.2M focused on developing the X-Band RF variant for their industry-leading attritable radar target ( DART ), to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on May 21, 2025, DEWM will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“Current test and training environments are failing our forces by lacking the proper infrastructure and operational challenges of highly-mobile, dense surface-to-air threats,” said David “Tesla” Coyle, DEWM’s CEO. “DART's mobility and cost-effectiveness allows for realistic threat density and unpredictable positioning that better reflects today's battlefield.”The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.About DEWMDisruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) is a defense technology company specializing in cost-effective electronic warfare solutions for military training and testing applications. Based in Niceville, Florida, DEWM is committed to preparing tomorrow's warfighters for modern operational challenges through innovative, attritable technology systems.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 320 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

