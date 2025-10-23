DEWM Delivers DART to Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Pioneering Next-Generation Training Capabilities

DEWM's arritable radar target (DART) during a training exercise Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) logo DEWM's arritable radar target (DART) close up during a training exercise

DEWM's attritable radar target (DART) upgrades Gulfport CRTC training operations with mobile emitters that replicate today's modern combat

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines ( DEWM ), the leading electronic warfare (EW) company in attritable assets, has delivered its DART (DEWM's Attritable Radar Target) systems to the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC). By integrating next-generation systems like DART, Gulfport CRTC is pioneering a new era of training readiness and establishing itself as a premier facility for modern, adaptive combat preparation. The system's mobility and low cost empower Gulfport CRTC to generate realistic threat scenarios with the density and unpredictability of today’s combat zones. Unlike legacy infrastructure constrained by static, costly emitters, DART delivers what modern training demands."Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center plays a vital role in preparing our fighter wings for real-world threats, and DART gives them the tools to train like they'll fight," said David "Tesla" Coyle, DEWM's CEO. "The ability to deploy mobile, realistic surface-to-air threat emitters across the training range means units like the 187th Fighter Wing from Montgomey AL and the 33rd Fighter Wing from Eglin AFB, FL can experience the kind of dense, unpredictable electromagnetic environment they'll encounter in contested airspace."The DART systems have undergone extensive testing throughout 2025, successfully detected at tactically relevant ranges against F-16, F-35A/C, F-15E/EX, and EA-18G aircraft platforms. With JF-12 approval, DART is the only low-cost attritable emitter to have successfully been detected in live-fire training exercises in C-Band."The Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center is committed to providing the most realistic training environment possible for our units," said Col Robert Brady, Commander of the CRTC. "DART's mobility and versatility allow us to create dynamic training scenarios that challenge our pilots in ways that static systems simply cannot.”The delivery follows DEWM's successful completion of its C-Band variant and recent Direct to Phase II (D2P2) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from AFWERX to develop the X-Band variant, further expanding DART's multi-spectrum capabilities.About DEWMDisruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) is a defense technology company specializing in cost-effective electronic warfare solutions for military training and testing applications. Based in Niceville, Florida, and founded by United States Air Force veterans with over 45 years of combined experience in Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) and electronic warfare, DEWM is committed to preparing tomorrow's warfighters for modern operational challenges through innovative, attritable technology systems. For more information, visit dewm.io.

