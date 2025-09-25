Sprint Data Solutions Unveils The Voices for Autism Supporters & Donors Mailing List:A Powerful Resource For Fundraising
Sprint Data Solutions
Connecting Nonprofits And Advocacy Groups With Verified Donors Dedicated To Autism Awareness And Support.
The Voices for Autism Supporters & Donors Mailing List is composed of verified contacts who have contributed to autism-focused charities, research programs, and events. These supporters represent a community dedicated to driving progress and enhancing the lives of individuals and families touched by autism.
“Our mission has always been to help organizations connect with the right people, and this list embodies that goal,” said Abigail Ochoa, Sales Representative at Sprint Data Solutions.
Key benefits of the Voices for Autism Supporters & Donors Mailing List include:
Accurate donor records with a proven track record of giving to autism-related initiatives.
Multi-channel outreach options including direct mail, email, and telemarketing data.
Flexible segmentation based on geography, demographics, and donation levels.
Stronger engagement potential with an audience already committed to meaningful change.
This list empowers organizations to expand their fundraising impact while reducing inefficiencies and wasted outreach. Nonprofits can focus their efforts on donors with a demonstrated history of compassion and generosity.
“Every connection matters when it comes to building awareness and raising funds for autism,” added a spokesperson for Sprint Data Solutions. “The Voices for Autism Supporters & Donors Mailing List provides a bridge between nonprofits and the communities that care most about this important cause.”
About Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing provides high-quality marketing data solutions for businesses and nonprofits across industries. From lifestyle consumer lists to highly specialized donor databases, Sprint Data Solutions helps organizations expand their outreach with measurable results. The company remains committed to empowering clients with tools that create meaningful connections and lasting impact.
For more information about the Voices for Autism Supporters & Donors Mailing List, or to request counts and samples, contact:
Abigail Ochoa
Sprint Data Solutions
+1 800-962-1802
sprintdata@aol.com
