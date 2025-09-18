Submit Release
Donor Charity Fundraising List Now Available For Targeted Outreach

Sprint Data Solutions

Sprint Data introduces the Donor Charity Fundraising List.This data helps campaigns improve response rates, reduce wasted outreach, and maximize contributions.

This list is built to help nonprofits and charities reach dedicated donors who are proven to give, ultimately helping worthy causes grow their impact.”
— Abigail Ochoa, Sales Rep, Sprint Data Solutions.
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing announces the release of its Donor Charity Fundraising List, an exclusive resource designed to connect charitable organizations, nonprofits, and fundraising professionals with individuals who have a proven history of supporting philanthropic causes.

This highly responsive mailing list allows organizations to strategically reach those most likely to donate, helping campaigns maximize contributions while reducing wasted outreach. With detailed data points including donor history, charitable interests, and giving frequency, the list provides the precision needed to improve fundraising results.

Sprint Data Solutions specializes in delivering targeted marketing data that empowers organizations to achieve their goals. The Donor Charity Fundraising List serves as a direct bridge between nonprofits and those who are passionate about making a difference, ensuring every communication has the highest potential impact.

“Fundraising is only as successful as the connection made with the right audience,” said Abigail Ochoa, Sales Director of Sprint Data Solutions.

Key benefits of the Donor Charity Fundraising List include:

Verified donor contact information for accuracy and compliance

Segmentation options by demographics, location, and charitable causes

Availability in multiple formats for seamless integration with direct mail, email, and telemarketing campaigns

Higher response rates due to targeting proven donors rather than broad audiences

Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing continues its mission to help businesses and organizations expand their reach with high-quality, data-driven solutions. The Donor Charity Fundraising List is the latest tool for nonprofits seeking to maximize contributions and strengthen community support.

Abigail Ochoa
Sprint Data Solutions
+1 800-962-1802
