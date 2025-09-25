Local Governments Accelerate Digital Skills Training as GovPilot Academy Enrolls 1,000 Users in Four Months

Local governments are prioritizing digital skills training, according to new data from GovPilot, a leading cloud-based government management software provider.

Rapid adoption signals shift toward comprehensive workforce development in government technology transformation

We developed the GovPilot Academy because we recognized a maturation in how local governments think about technology implementation. You need skilled users who can maximize these tools.” — Michael Bonner, CEO and Founder of GovPilot

MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local governments are prioritizing digital skills training, according to new data from GovPilot, a leading cloud-based government management software provider. The company's GovPilot Academy online learning platform has enrolled more than 1,000 active users in just four months since launch, indicating a fundamental shift in how municipalities approach technology adoption and workforce development."We developed the GovPilot Academy because we recognized a maturation in how local governments think about technology implementation," said Michael Bonner, CEO and founder of GovPilot. "Software alone doesn't drive efficiency. You need skilled users who can maximize these tools.”The phenomenon mirrors similar shifts in private sector enterprise software, where companies report that inadequate training is the primary barrier to realizing ROI on technology investments. GovPilot Academy addresses this challenge with on-demand video courses, FAQ's, certification tracks, and role-specific learning paths designed for local government workflows.Early results suggest the focused training approach is working. Municipal users report measurable efficiency gains, with one administrator noting: "I thought I was an expert in GovPilot and I've already learned techniques that make me significantly more efficient.”About GovPilotGovPilot provides cloud-based management software that enables local governments to digitize operations and improve community services. Named a "GovTech 100" company for eight consecutive years, GovPilot serves nearly 200 local governments across 36 US states and 3 nations. Learn more at www.govpilot.com

