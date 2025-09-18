Cocke County, TN Launches Online Building and Zoning Permits with GovPilot

Cocke County Tennessee has streamlined permit applications, simplified zoning and building approvals, and delivered more convenient online services.

Cloud-based platform delivers zoning and floodplain permits online, boosting transparency and modernizing local government services

MANASQUAN, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cocke County, Tennessee officials have made it easier to obtain zoning and floodplain development permits.With the new digital permitting system, residents in this Smoky Mountain region now can apply for permits through an online application, saving time and reducing paperwork. The Cocke County digital government services initiative enables the Building Commissioner and county staff to complete reviews, manage notifications, and track payments with receipt numbers and balance calculations within the same platform.By adopting GovPilot and implementing its permitting software modules, Cocke County has streamlined permit applications, simplified zoning and building approvals, and delivered more convenient online services for residents and businesses. The effort will sustain growth, modernize local government operations, and improve efficiency and transparency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.