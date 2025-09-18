Submit Release
Cocke County, TN Launches Online Building and Zoning Permits with GovPilot

An image of the Smoky Mountains against the background of a government building with overlay text indicating this is a GovPilot new customer announcement about the local government launching online building and zoning permits

Cocke County Tennessee has streamlined permit applications, simplified zoning and building approvals, and delivered more convenient online services.

Cloud-based platform delivers zoning and floodplain permits online, boosting transparency and modernizing local government services

MANASQUAN, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocke County, Tennessee officials have made it easier to obtain zoning and floodplain development permits.

With the new digital permitting system, residents in this Smoky Mountain region now can apply for permits through an online application, saving time and reducing paperwork. The Cocke County digital government services initiative enables the Building Commissioner and county staff to complete reviews, manage notifications, and track payments with receipt numbers and balance calculations within the same platform.

By adopting GovPilot and implementing its permitting software modules, Cocke County has streamlined permit applications, simplified zoning and building approvals, and delivered more convenient online services for residents and businesses. The effort will sustain growth, modernize local government operations, and improve efficiency and transparency.

