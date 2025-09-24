Supporting Climate Action and Jobs

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “If New York is going to successfully establish a strong green economy that equips us to meet our climate and energy goals, we must ensure we are creating good paying union careers that will give more hardworking people the opportunity to pursue the middle class and reinvest in their communities. Investments like the Sustainable Future Fund, which embeds apprenticeship programs, project labor agreements, and prevailing wage requirements into projects at the core of the state's clean energy transition, are crucial to these efforts. We applaud Governor Hochul for continuing to push forward these initiatives that bolster our sustainable future and improve the lives of countless New Yorkers, including our tradesmen and tradeswomen.”

New York Director for the Building Decarbonization Coalition Lisa Dix said, “Governor Hochul is showing how states can lead by example. New York’s $1 billion Sustainable Future Program is a critical step toward a healthier and more equitable future, lowering energy costs for families and creating thousands of good jobs. The Building Decarbonization Coalition strongly supports funding for Thermal Energy Networks, weatherization, heat pumps, and the EmPower+ program, which will cut emissions and expand access to clean energy. We look forward to continued collaboration with Governor Hochul to advance these critical programs,”

Climate Jobs NY Executive Director Esther Rosario said, “Governor Hochul’s Sustainable Future Program is a transformative investment in New York’s clean energy future. These resources will cut emissions, create good union jobs, and lower energy costs for families. From Thermal Energy Networks to expanded NYPA renewable energy funding and support for EmPower+, these investments move us closer to a healthier, more affordable, and more resilient New York. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership at a time when clean energy investments are under attack, and for advancing a bold vision for our state’s future.”

New York League of Conservation Voters Julie Tighe said, “While the federal government retreats from its commitments, New York is stepping up by investing in clean air, good-paying jobs, and healthier communities. From heat pumps in our homes to clean rides for kids, from boosting renewables and funding cutting edge thermal energy networks, the Sustainable Future Fund delivers real, bold action for New Yorkers. We applaud Governor Hochul for showing the country what strong state leadership looks like.”

Evergreen Action Vice President for States Justin Balik said, “In the face of federal retrenchment, it’s clear that we’ll be looking to states for leadership on solving our most pressing challenges. These investments will lower costs and cut pollution, delivering tangible and meaningful benefits to New Yorkers across the state. This move by Governor Hochul sets a strong foundation to build on going forward.”

Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems said, “The trucking industry is fully committed to sustainability. From adopting low sulfur diesel, to meeting and exceeding EPA emission standards, to investing in cleaner fuels like CNG and renewable diesel, our industry has consistently championed initiatives that reduce emissions and improve air quality. Incorporating electric trucks in the applications where they make the most sense is an important step forward. But to make electrification successful, we need our government partners to invest in the infrastructure that will support it. That’s why we applaud today’s announcement allocating dedicated funding for medium- and heavy-duty truck charging in New York State. This investment represents a critical milestone toward building a cleaner, more efficient freight system while ensuring the reliability our economy depends on.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said “When we established the Sustainable Futures Fund in the budget, it was with a recognition that New York State must provide the resources necessary to help people, communities, schools and not for profits across the state lower their carbon footprint. I am pleased that the Sustainable Futures Fund will include support for the essential EmPower+ Program, which has helped thousands of New Yorkers decarbonize their homes, as well as critical funding to decarbonize our schools, expand thermal energy networks, and accelerate renewable energy projects.”

