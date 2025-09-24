Deirdre Maria Salsich Named 2025 Influential Women Honoree for Leadership in Employment Law and Equity

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Deirdre Maria Salsich as a 2025 honoree, celebrating her as a distinguished employment attorney with a proven record of guiding organizations in healthcare, nonprofit, and higher education sectors. Currently serving as Of Counsel at Devine Millimet in New Hampshire, Deirdre brings over a decade of experience advising employers on complex workplace matters, from discrimination prevention and workplace investigations to labor negotiations, accommodations law, and compliance with evolving federal and state employment regulations.A fluent Spanish speaker with expertise spanning U.S. and international legal issues, Deirdre is known for her culturally competent and thoughtful approach to workplace policy, training, and crisis management. Her guidance has helped organizations navigate challenging situations while fostering inclusive and equitable environments.Deirdre holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor Degree from St. John’s University School of Law, with a focus on Latin American studies and international law, including significant time studying in Buenos Aires. Prior to joining Devine Millimet, she served in pivotal roles such as Associate General Counsel for the University of Maine System and Senior HR Compliance Analyst/Attorney for the State of Maine. Her career also includes litigating cases at both state and federal levels, overseeing more than 140 days of arbitration, and authoring thought leadership on employment law topics.Beyond her legal expertise, Deirdre is deeply committed to civil rights, equity, and public interest work, blending her knowledge of the law with a passion for fairness and inclusivity. Her guidance has not only helped organizations succeed but has also strengthened workplace cultures and empowered employees.Deirdre Maria Salsich’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to equity make her a respected leader in employment law and a worthy 2025 honoree recognized by Influential Women.Learn More about Deirdre M. Salsich:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/deirdrem-salsich Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

