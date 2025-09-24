British businesses migrating to UAE set to triple in a decade

PRO Services Dubai

Dubai has evolved into more than a tax haven; it has become a serious strategic choice for entrepreneurs who want to scale globally.” — Director Basel Abu Alrub, PRO Services Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Dubai strengthens its position as a premier global business hub, UK companies are relocating to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in growing numbers. According to research, the number of UK companies moving to the Emirates could triple in only ten years, positioning UK business migration as one of the top contributors to the country’s foreign business growth.

Data from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce reveals that more than 2,500 UK companies registered in Dubai in 2024 alone – a 14.2% increase from the previous year. This surge brings the total number of British firms operating in the UAE to more than 5,000.

If the current growth rate continues, projections indicate that Dubai could host approximately 10,000 UK companies by 2030, and nearly 15,000 by 2035. This represents a potential threefold increase over the next decade – a clear sign of a large-scale shift in British entrepreneurial activity towards the Gulf region.

PRO Services Dubai, a leading consultancy supporting international business setups, is experiencing the movement first-hand, reporting a sharp rise in enquiries from UK-based founders and SMEs wanting to relocate operations to Dubai.

Director Basel Abu Alrub of PRO Services Dubai reports that enquiries from UK founders have surged, with clients citing long-term growth ambitions, tax benefits, and working in internationally connected markets as some of the reasons to start or relocate to Dubai.

“As more British companies gain traction here, others are following their lead,” said Abu Alrub. “Dubai has evolved into more than a tax haven; it has become a serious strategic choice for entrepreneurs who want to scale globally.”

This British surge is part of a larger global migration of entrepreneurs to the UAE. In 2024, India led with more than 16,600 new company registrations, followed by Pakistan (8,179), Egypt (5,302), Syria (2,764), and then the UK (2,588). Despite being fifth in the rankings, the UK remains one of the most significant Western contributors to the UAE’s economy, ranking higher than the likes of mass global exporters, China and Bangladesh.

The UAE’s pro-business policies are a key draw with no capital gains, dividend or personal income tax, and a modest nine per cent corporation tax that only applies to gains over AED 375,000 (£80,000) – a stark comparison to the bracketing of between 19%-25% on UK company profits.

However, setting up in Dubai does involve an initial outlay, typically ranging between £50,000 to £95,000, covering trade licenses, office space, visas and legal and professional services. But Abu Alrub says this isn’t deterring people as they are seeing clients reporting to recoup the initial investment in less than two years and in high-growth sectors like technology, in as little as nine months.

While this global migration is good for Dubai, it may pose long-term challenges for the UK and could raise concerns about how best to retain important industries for the home economy.

“With countries like India and Pakistan already investing heavily in the UAE, and the UK surging up the ranks, this marks more than a trend - it’s a strategic repositioning for ambitious people worldwide. With the global market so uncertain, it’s little wonder entrepreneurs from all over the world are keen to gain a foothold in the prosperous and opportunity-driven UAE,” concluded Abu Alrub.

For more information on PRO Services Dubai, please visit www.pro-services-dubai.ae

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.