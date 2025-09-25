RETSY Showcases Exclusive Conversations with Luxury Real Estate Leaders in New Podcast Episodes

Lisa Westcott, Nick Toon, Brent Nardecchia The RETSY Podcast

By inviting visionary leaders from industries beyond real estate, we’re expanding the conversation to include perspectives and insights that drive success for our agents and clients.” — Chris Morrison, Founding Partner at RETSY

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RETSY, Arizona’s premier luxury real estate brokerage, has announced new episodes of The RETSY Podcast , featuring insightful conversations with leading voices in real estate, business, and lifestyle. Hosted by RETSY Founding Partners Chris Morrison and Matthew Morrison, the podcast offers an inside look at trends shaping the luxury real estate market and the innovators driving the industry forward.This month, RETSY highlights these three episodes:Episode 13: Authenticity Over Superficiality: Lisa Westcott on the Future of Real EstateRETSY partner Lisa Westcott shares the principles that have cemented her status as a trusted agent, reflecting on building a team environment rooted in mutual respect, and offering insights into mentoring new agents while maintaining her edge in a competitive industry.Episode 14: From NFL Gridiron to Real Estate Game Changer with Nick ToonFormer NFL wide receiver, Nick Toon, shares how the lessons he learned on the field—resilience, preparation, and consistency—translate directly into real estate, and how those same qualities now fuel the growth of his company.Episode 16: Why Relationships Win in Lending with Brent NardecchiaCEO of High Place Mortgage Brent Nardecchia shares how the market crash became his greatest teacher, why creativity is key to getting deals done, and the importance of being fully present with clients and partners.“By inviting visionary leaders from industries beyond real estate, we’re expanding the conversation to include perspectives and insights that drive success for our agents and clients,” said Chris Morrison, Founding Partner at RETSY. “These stories illuminate the broader definition of luxury and empower our community to thrive in a marketplace that rewards collaboration, creativity, and ambition.”Upcoming GuestsIn addition to the latest episodes, RETSY will continue to feature distinguished voices in upcoming shows, including:• Paul Nicoletti, RETSY Agent and co-partner of Rebuild the Block in Arcadia• Julie Rohr, RETSY Founding PartnerAbout The RETSY PodcastThe RETSY Podcast is a thought leadership platform created by RETSY to highlight the movers, shakers, and tastemakers of Arizona’s luxury real estate space. Each episode shines a light on industry perspectives, emerging market trends, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation in the real estate sector. Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts , and video episodes are streamed via YouTube.About RETSYFounded in 2020, RETSY is the fastest-growing high-end brokerage in Arizona's history, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with the expertise of the state's most respected agents. RETSY ranked #1 in Average Sales Price on RealTrends rankings of Best Brokerages in Arizona with over $1B in sales volume. As the exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage in Arizona, RETSY delivers unmatched global exposure for premier properties, reaching millions of buyers worldwide. With $1.5 billion in sales in 2024 alone and the highest in-house support staff per agent in Arizona, RETSY provides its agents with the tools and resources to deliver exceptional results for buyers and sellers alike.About Forbes Global PropertiesThe exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties is an international network of selected real estate brokerages that connects buyers and sellers to the world's most exceptional properties.

