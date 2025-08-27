RETSY Showcases Exclusive Conversations with Luxury Real Estate Leaders in New Podcast Episodes

The RETSY Podcast Kirk Linehan, Jose Reyes and Shawna Warner on The RETSY Podcast

Arizona's Fastest Growing Luxury Real Estate Firm Recognized by RealTrends as Arizona’s #1 Brokerage in Average Sales Price with Over $1 Billion in Sales Volume

By sharing these authentic conversations with top industry leaders, we strengthen our vision of empowering buyers, sellers, and agents with the knowledge that fuels the high-end real estate market.” — Chris Morrison, RETSY Founding Partner

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RETSY , Arizona’s premier luxury real estate brokerage, continues to expand its digital presence with The RETSY Podcast , releasing new episodes featuring insightful conversations with leading voices in real estate, business, and lifestyle. Hosted by RETSY Founding Partners Chris Morrison and Matthew Morrison, the podcast offers an inside look at trends shaping the luxury real estate market and the innovators driving the industry forward.This month, RETSY highlights these three episodes:• Episode 2: Kirk Linehan, RETSY Founding Partner / LinehanWADE Real EstateFrom closing high-stakes deals with pro athletes to navigating tough commission conversations, Kirk shares how he built a business based on trust, communication, and always doing the right thing.• Episode 4: Jose Reyes, RETSY Agent / The Reyes GroupFrom how he closed 31 deals his first year, to why Facebook DMs and smart CRMs still drive his pipeline, Jose shares how he went from being mentored to mentoring others.• Episode 9: Shawna Warner, RETSY Founding Partner/ THE TEAMWhat it takes to build a high-performing real estate team, how to lead with intention, and why structure, mentorship, and loyalty make all the difference.“By sharing these authentic conversations with top industry leaders, we strengthen our vision of empowering buyers, sellers, and agents with the knowledge that fuels the high-end real estate market,” said Chris Morrison, Founding Partner at RETSY.Upcoming GuestsIn addition to the latest episodes, RETSY will continue to feature distinguished voices in upcoming shows, including:• Nick Toon, RETSY Agent, Founder of Toon Co Real Estate, and former NFL wide receiver (Wednesday, September 3, 2025)• Brent Nardecchia, CEO of High Place Mortgage (Wednesday, September 17, 2025)About The RETSY PodcastThe RETSY Podcast is a thought leadership platform created by RETSY to highlight the movers, shakers, and tastemakers of Arizona’s luxury real estate space. Each episode shines a light on industry perspectives, emerging market trends, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation in the real estate sector. Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, and video episodes are streamed via YouTube.About RETSYFounded in 2020, RETSY is the fastest-growing high-end brokerage in Arizona's history, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with the expertise of the state's most respected agents. RETSY ranked #1 in Average Sales Price on RealTrends rankings of Best Brokerages in Arizona with over $1B in sales volume. As the exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage in Arizona, RETSY delivers unmatched global exposure for premier properties, reaching millions of buyers worldwide. With $1.5 billion in sales in 2024 alone and the highest in-house support staff per agent in Arizona, RETSY provides its agents with the tools and resources to deliver exceptional results for buyers and sellers alike.About Forbes Global PropertiesThe exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties is an international network of selected real estate brokerages that connects buyers and sellers to the world's most exceptional properties.

