With flying taxis set to take to Dubai skies, will ground travel still be in the driver’s seat?

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Dubai set to introduce flying taxis next year, the UAE again places itself at the forefront of technology with its innovative commitment to the future of travel. The city’s plans for an aerial transport network have made international headlines, but with more than 30 million visitors arriving in the UAE each year, what does this mean for ground movement?

Basel Abu Alrub, co-founder of Time & Motion’s Chauffeur Services Dubai, sees this development as a strong opportunity for the transport sector and believes that air taxis will boost the importance of premium transportation across the busy city. “We’re proud to be part of a country that constantly pushes boundaries,” Basel says. “Flying taxis are a visionary step forward, but while they capture imaginations, they’ll only serve a very limited number of potential customers. The real challenge of meeting the daily demands and needs of high-end tourists and business professionals will remain, and this is where premium chauffeur services come in.”

Early projections suggest that air taxis, although revolutionary, will serve less than 0.01% of Dubai’s population in their early years due to limited capacity and route coverage. With early models seating just one or two passengers and targeting select urban corridors, there will still be a significant need for flexible, high-end ground mobility to connect the wider city and beyond.

Basel adds, “Dubai's innovation is inspiring, but even the most futuristic solutions need trusted support. Ground travel remains the foundation of seamless movement, especially for airport transfers, hotel connections, business meetings, and luxury tourism experiences.”

Basel also points out that flying taxis could actually help boost ground movement. “The fewer vehicles there are on the road, the more people will feel encouraged to move around without the usual traffic stress,” he says. “And less congestion means that a chauffeur in Dubai can complete more rides more efficiently. It’s a win for passengers and all service providers.”

Chauffeur Services Dubai is already looking ahead, ready to integrate with the next era of transport. Whether providing premium services to vertiports or connecting hard-to-reach destinations, Basel’s feet are firmly on the ground when it comes to remaining an essential partner in Dubai’s transport future.

Basel concludes, “Aerial innovation will give customers more choice, and complement, not compete, with the gold standard of service that a driver in Dubai can deliver.”

