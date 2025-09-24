What Happens When Doctors Believe Patients? Dr. Sabrina Patel, MD, Inspires Change in Medicine at TEDxStGeorge

Sabrina Patel MD

Patients are more than lab results. When we combine science with listening, we unlock the ability to heal at the root cause, not just manage symptoms.” — Dr. Patel

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if your lab results say you’re “normal,” but you still don’t feel well? In her powerful new TEDx talk, “What Happens When Doctors Believe Patients?”, Dr. Sabrina Patel challenges the conventional medical model and explores how listening to patients’ symptoms, not just their numbers, can redefine the future of healthcare.Dr. Patel, a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Functional Medicine provider, delivered her talk at TEDxStGeorge, highlighting the urgent need for a more patient-centered approach to medicine. Drawing on her expertise in hormone health, gut health, and functional medicine, she shares how truly hearing patients’ experiences can lead to life-changing results.As founder of Zia Health, a concierge functional medicine clinic in Ormond Beach, Florida, Dr. Patel has developed the HEALing method, a highly personalized approach that prioritizes advanced testing, lifestyle changes, and nutraceuticals before pharmaceuticals. Her clinic stands apart by focusing on prevention, long-term wellness, and empowering patients to take an active role in their health.Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Dr. Patel brings a multicultural perspective and over a decade of clinical experience to her work. She is trained through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, the BHRT Academy, and is a member of the Menopause Society and Age Management Medicine Group. Her warm, approachable style, combined with medical expertise, has made her a trusted guide for patients seeking vitality, balance, and true health.The TEDx talk is now live on YouTube: Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17ccrxcUolQ About Dr. Sabrina PatelDr. Sabrina Patel, MD, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Functional Medicine provider specializing in hormone health, gut health, metabolic issues, and wellness optimization. With over 10 years of experience in hospital and outpatient medicine, she transitioned from hospitalist medicine and leadership into concierge functional care. Her personal health journey inspired the creation of Zia Health, where she helps patients reclaim their energy, balance their hormones, and thrive.About Zia HealthZia Health is a concierge functional medicine practice dedicated to personalized, root-cause care. Through its distinctive HEALing method, the clinic empowers patients with tailored health plans, education, and advanced testing to optimize wellness. With an emphasis on prevention, lifestyle, and nutrition, Zia Health is committed to enhancing quality of life and redefining healthcare.

What Happens When Doctors Believe Patients? | Sabrina Patel MD | TEDxStGeorge

