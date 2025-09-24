Highlife Health Marks One Year in Business with Expanded Location, Reveals Customer Trends & Growth in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highlife Health , a women-owned cannabis dispensary, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with a grand re-opening at its newly expanded location at 19 Huguenot Street in downtown New Rochelle. As the first licensed dispensary in New Rochelle, Highlife Health has not only served but also closely observed the changing landscape of cannabis consumption in Westchester.Over the past year, Highlife Health has become a hub for the community with a very diverse customer base. Data, drawn from the dispensary’s own sales plus broader regional insight, reveals key trends in New Rochelle’s cannabis market.Key Consumer Trends at Highlife Health:• Largest Spend Group Ages: 21–29• Highest Spend Per Visit Ages: 50–59• Largest Cart Size: Seniors (50+) averaging $65.63 per customer• Most Popular Products:o Vapes/Carts: 32.2%o Flower: 28.8%o Pre-Rolls: 19.1%o Edibles: 14.1%o Other (Concentrates, Beverages, Topicals): 5.8%“Our first year has taught us a lot about who our customers are, what they want, and how we can best serve this community. We will use this knowledge to help us become even better,” said Jennifer Gierum, Founder/CEO of Highlife Health. “Our expanded location lets us deliver more, in product variety, in experience, and in outreach, while maintaining the inclusive, customer-centered values we started with.”Highlife Health’s expanded premises at 19 Huguenot Street offers more space, a refreshed retail layout, enhanced product display, and room to host events and community programming. You can find photos of the new location here Last month, over 1,200 members of the community came out to celebrate Highlight Health’s re-opening and anniversary celebration. The event recorded single-day sales milestones and brought out new customers too, with sign-ups for Highlife Health’s loyalty program and app downloads up 40%. The party also featured participation from 15+ top cannabis brands, pavilion activations generated hundreds of direct consumer interactions per brand, building awareness and loyalty, exclusive drops and giveaways were highlighted throughout the day, a live DJ, free local food and the evening concluded with a screening of the in-house reality TV pilot “A High Life” to a standing-room only crowd.About Highlife HealthHighlife Health is a women-owned cannabis dispensary in New Rochelle committed to quality curation, education, and community service. As the first licensed dispensary in New Rochelle, Highlife Health has established itself not only as a retailer but as a trusted source for consumers across age ranges. Its expanded showroom and commitment to inclusivity reinforce its mission to create an approachable, safe, and high-quality cannabis shopping experience.

