New Study from Realm of Caring Suggests Functional Mushrooms May Offer Benefits for Epilepsy Patients

Published in Pharmacological Research – Natural Products, the research highlights preliminary evidence for seizure reduction and improved quality of life

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new exploratory study conducted by Realm of Caring , a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis research and education, and in collaboration with Unlimited Sciences and Lily’s Lighthouse, found that functional mushrooms such as Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum) and Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus) may provide a low-cost and sustainable treatment option for individuals with epilepsy, including those with drug-resistant epilepsy.The mixed-methods study, published in Pharmacological Research – Natural Products , surveyed and interviewed caregivers of children with epilepsy and adults living with the condition. Findings revealed that 94.7% of participants reported positive impacts from functional mushroom use on the way seizures affected their lives. Many reported reductions in both the frequency and severity of seizures, along with improvements in cognitive function, developmental milestones, and overall quality of life.“While these results are preliminary, they are incredibly encouraging,” said Matthew X. Lowe, Ph.D., Senior Research Director at Realm of Caring. “Our participants reported meaningful improvements not only in seizure control but also in mental health, cognitive ability, and quality of life. We hope these findings encourage further research in controlled settings to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and dosing of these natural compounds in epilepsy care.”The study also revealed correlations between reduced seizure severity, decreased caregiver burden, and lower perceived stress. Caregivers frequently described functional mushrooms as life-changing, with some reporting periods of complete seizure freedom.“As a founding principle, Realm of Caring is committed to advancing research on cannabis and other plant-based medicines,” said Sasha Kalcheff-Korn, Executive Director of Realm of Caring. “This study builds on that legacy by exploring how sustainable, natural therapies like functional mushrooms may provide affordable and accessible options for families facing the challenges of epilepsy. Investing in this research is about empowering patients and caregivers with more choices and better outcomes.”Epilepsy affects more than 70 million people worldwide, and nearly one-third of patients do not achieve seizure control with existing treatments. For those with drug-resistant epilepsy, the chance of reaching seizure freedom is less than 15%. The study’s findings suggest that functional mushrooms could play a meaningful role as a low-cost, low-risk adjunct therapy alongside conventional approaches."At Lily’s Lighthouse, we believe every family affected by epilepsy deserves hope. For many, especially those with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy, each day is a struggle against uncertainty,” said Sarah-Kate Boylan, CEO of Lily’s Lighthouse. “This research underscores the potential of functional mushrooms to reduce seizure severity and enhance quality of life, providing an adjunctive therapy where traditional treatments often fall short. We are committed to advancing this promising science to bring hope and relief to those impacted by epilepsy." The full study , “Functional Mushrooms as a Potential Complementary Treatment for Epilepsy: A Mixed-Methods Investigation,” is available in Pharmacological Research – Natural Products.About Realm of CaringPowered by revolutionary research and advanced education, for over a decade Realm of Caring (RoC) has operated the only global no-cost cannabis call center, staffed with a knowledgeable and dedicated care team. RoC is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes in improving individuals’ quality of life. RoC maintains the largest research registry in the U.S. and publishes studies on cannabinoid therapies to help guide policy changes that increase healthcare options for the most vulnerable and underrepresented in our communities. Learn more: realmofcaring.org

