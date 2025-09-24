Gladly Launches Voices Program to Amplify Influencers and Inspire Change

Meet LaKisha Mosley, our first Gladly Voice LaKisha's Journey to Mental Health

New initiative features values-aligned collaborators like mental health advocate LaKisha Mosley, spotlighting real stories over paid promotions.

LaKisha reflects everything we believe at Gladly. She’s lived through struggle, found her voice through service, and now uses that voice to lift others. That’s the kind of influence that matters.” — Brandon Sherwood, President of Gladly

TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As influencer marketing gets increasingly plagued by fake followers, AI content and dwindling trust, Gladly is stepping forward with its own twist.

The lifestyle perks platform recently launched Gladly Voices, a curated program featuring influencers whose personal journeys reflect Gladly’s core belief: that doing good—at work, at home, and in the world—should be celebrated and supported.

Unlike traditional influencer programs built around follower counts and sponsorships, Gladly Voices is a mutual amplification model. Gladly elevates its Voices by providing a platform and reach, while the Voices amplify Gladly’s mission to their own communities—creating shared growth and authentic impact through co-created content.

Voices are selected for their mission and lived values, not for reach alone. Each one contributes meaningfully to Gladly’s sustainable efforts, whether through insightful blog features, newsletter reflections, collaborative social posts, or future podcast conversations.

“The people we invite to be part of Gladly Voices are real storytellers,” said Brandon Sherwood, President of Gladly. “They live the values we care about. They’ve built communities through honesty, heart, and hard-won insight. And they amplify the good just like we’re trying to do.”

It’s this shared purpose that drives Gladly's program forward.

Pushing Influence to Create Impact

The first featured Voice is LaKisha Mosley, a mental health advocate, public speaker, and entrepreneur whose journey of resilience has inspired thousands online.

A long-time champion of personal empowerment, LaKisha shares mental wellness tools and emotional encouragement through her work with The LM Experience.

​“LaKisha reflects everything we believe at Gladly,” Sherwood said. “She’s lived through struggle, found her voice through service, and now uses that voice to lift others. That’s the kind of influence that truly matters.”

Mosley has already contributed to Gladly’s website and newsletter, sharing authentic, actionable insights on mental wellness and leadership. (Podcast appearances are planned for the future as part of the program’s ongoing series.)

And like all Gladly Voices, Lakisa's involvement is non-exclusive and flexible, a model designed to support purpose-driven people without restrictive contracts or transactional expectations.

Redefining Partnerships with Influencers

Gladly Voices is part of the company’s broader mission to build long-term, values-aligned partnerships across its ecosystem.

Just as Gladly curates its brand partner products based on values, sustainability, and community impact, it selects its Voices based on who they are, not just what they can promote.

“This is about relationships, not reach,” Sherwood added. “We’re investing in people who care deeply about the world and then giving them a platform to share that care in creative, powerful ways.”

Future Voices will span diverse backgrounds and passions, but all with shared purpose at the center.

Together, Gladly and its Voices amplify each other’s impact—showing that influence with heart is still the most powerful kind.

About Gladly

Gladly is a purpose-driven perks platform designed to reward the people who give their all, both companies and customers. Through curated travel tools and exclusive product deals, Gladly connects users with brands that reflect values like sustainability, wellness, and social good.

Contact Information

For media inquiries or to learn more about Gladly Network and our purpose-driven marketplace, please visit gladlynetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.