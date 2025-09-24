TOUGHMAN Westchester Triathlon Makes Triumphant Return to Rye Playland

The Toughman Westchester Medals featured the famed Playland Dragon Rollercoaster Toughman Westchester swimmers at the start of the triathlon featuring a beautiful sunrise. Biker in front of the iconic Playland Park Sign

Over 600 Athletes Compete on New Scenic Course Featuring Collegiate Championship and TOUGHKids Event

We are thrilled to bring the Westchester Triathlon back to the city of Rye. The energy, community spirit, and athlete enthusiasm were incredible. ” — Rich Izzo, Event Director

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westchester Triathlon returned in spectacular fashion this year, with over 600 athletes converging on the iconic Rye Playland over the weekend of September 20-21, 2025. Participants and spectators alike praised the exciting new course, highlighting the stunning views from the pier and the scenic Bird Trail, which enhanced the overall race experience.A highlight of the event was the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club Northeast Championship Race, drawing top collegiate athletes from prestigious programs including West Point, Yale, Northeastern, Boston University, US Coast Guard Academy, UMass, Cornell, and UPenn, among others. The fierce competition demonstrated the exceptionally high caliber of talent present at the race.In addition to the collegiate competition, the event also featured the TOUGHKids Westchester Triathlon, an exciting race designed for children ages 4 to 14. This kids’ triathlon promotes fitness, confidence, and sportsmanship, encouraging the next generation of athletes to embrace healthy, active lifestyles in a supportive environment.Event Director Rich Izzo shared his excitement about the event’s comeback: "We are thrilled to bring the Westchester Triathlon back to the city of Rye. The energy, community spirit, and athlete enthusiasm were incredible. Thanks to everyone who made this event possible — it’s just the beginning of many more successful years ahead."A special thanks goes out to the many volunteers from Iona College’s swim, and lacrosse teams, as well as the Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, Rye Playland Park , Westchester Parks Department, Westchester County Marine safety, Westchester Parks Foundation, Edith Reed Wildlife Sanctuary, and police from Westchester County, Rye City, Portchester, Rye Brook, Greenwich, Harrison, and Rye Town Parks. Their dedicated efforts ensured the safety and smooth operation of the event throughout the weekend. Additional thanks to Tiki Beach owner Todd Kosokoski for his support.Athletes received commemorative medals featuring the iconic Playland Park Dragon rollercoaster — a beloved symbol of Rye Playland and a perfect keepsake celebrating the triathlon’s return. The TOUGHMAN Westchester Triathlon looks forward to continuing the tradition of challenging courses, community involvement, and unforgettable race experiences in the years to come.For more information about the race and registration updates for 2026, visit: www.toughmanwestchester.com

Highlight reel of TOUGHMAN Westchester 2025 Triathlon at Rye Playland

