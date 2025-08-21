Topaz Capital Advances Build-to-Rent Push With New Florida Acquisition

The Cypress at Wesley Park

Topaz Capital has closed on The Cypress at Wesley Park, a newly delivered community of 72 detached single-family rental (SFR) homes in the Tallahassee MSA.

The Cypress acquisition builds on our conviction that BTR is no longer a niche but a core housing solution for Florida’s fastest-growing metros.” — Marc A. Hershberg, Managing Partner & CEO of Topaz Capital.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topaz Capital has closed on The Cypress at Wesley Park, a newly delivered community of 72 detached single-family rental (SFR) homes in the Tallahassee MSA. The acquisition, Topaz’s first build-to-rent (BTR) deal in Florida, was sourced from national homebuilder D.R. Horton. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. provided acquisition financing, while Stein Adler Dabah Zelkowitz LLP acted as buyer’s counsel.Capital Deployment StrategyThe transaction underscores the Miami Beach–based investment firm’s sharpened focus on Florida’s surging BTR and SFR markets. Armed with a discretionary pool of capital, Topaz has $180 million slated for deployment over the next 12 months. The firm is targeting clusters and subdivisions of 80–180 homes across Florida (excluding the Panhandle), with the ability to transact in as little as 60 days.Leadership Perspective“The Cypress acquisition builds on our conviction that BTR is no longer a niche but a core housing solution for Florida’s fastest-growing metros,” said Marc A. Hershberg, Managing Partner & CEO of Topaz Capital. “With disciplined capital and execution certainty, we’re positioning Topaz as the counterparty of choice for homebuilders and developers across the state.”Pipeline and ExecutionThe Cypress at Wesley Park is currently 96% leased and marks the first of several BTR and SFR acquisitions in Topaz’s pipeline. The firm is pursuing both direct acquisitions and recapitalization opportunities, with a focus on institutional-quality operations and scaled execution.Market ContextFlorida’s BTR sector has emerged as one of the most active in the nation, driven by population growth, affordability pressures in for-sale housing, and investor appetite for stabilized rental housing. Topaz’s entry signals continued institutional interest in a sector once dominated by private developers and regional operators.________________________________________________________About Topaz CapitalTopaz Capital Group, LLC (“Topaz”) is a privately held, Miami Beach–based real estate investment and asset management firm specializing in the acquisition and management of multifamily, build-to-rent (BTR), and single-family rental (SFR) communities. With a disciplined investment approach and a focus on institutional-quality execution, Topaz seeks to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors while building long-term value in its communities. For more information, visit www.TopazCG.com For Deal OpportunitiesDevelopers, sellers, and brokers are encouraged to connect directly at Info@TopazCG.com or Marc@TopazCG.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.