Automotive Designer Don Herner of Rock n Roll Motor Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Herner, acclaimed automotive designer and founder of Rock n Roll Motor, is redefining the boundaries of innovation in automotive design. Known for his maverick spirit, Herner left an indelible mark at industry giants such as Honda, Fisker, and General Motors. He is now turning his creative energy into Rock n Roll Motor—a boutique automotive design firm dedicated to producing one-of-a-kind vehicles that blend radical proportions, cutting-edge materials, and unmatched individuality.

Herner’s journey began with a passion for drawing and model building, inspired by his father’s career as an Air Force pilot. Though he initially aspired to aviation, Herner quickly discovered his destiny was in design rather than the cockpit. “I was the kid at the back of the class, doodling cars and airplanes instead of paying attention,” Herner recalls. A pivotal trip to Pasadena’s prestigious Art Center College of Design set him on the path toward automotive design, where he developed a reputation for pushing creative boundaries and defying convention.

From sculpting quarter-scale clay models with dramatic features—like the infamous design with a hole through its center that caught the eye of a top GM designer—to challenging traditional assignments with rocket-powered sports car concepts, Herner’s student work has always stood out for its bold originality. His philosophy is “Break the mold, stretch your imagination, and never settle for the ordinary.”

Herner’s professional career includes formative roles at Honda, where he helped realize the company’s “man maximum, machine minimum” philosophy, focusing on ergonomics and user experience. He also played a pivotal part in designing the Integra and contributed to GM’s Corvette legacy, influencing the development of the short-tail Corvette aesthetic.

A subsequent move to Fisker offered Herner unique insight into both the creative and operational challenges of electric vehicle startups. Rising to Senior Manager of Vehicle Architecture, Herner championed the integration of design and engineering, insisting that “styling and innovation should never be sacrificed for convenience or cost.” His experience revealed the complexities of startup culture and the critical importance of strong supplier relationships and robust technology integration.

Now, through Rock n Roll Motor, Herner is advancing a visionary boutique vehicle company intended to deliver designs “so cool, even aliens want them.” Herner’s dream includes a dedicated design-and-build shop—possibly at an airport hangar—where a talented, close-knit team crafts wild, one-off vehicles for discerning enthusiasts. Herner envisions a creative environment where “Everyone works hard, plays hard, and creates vehicles unlike anything on the road.”

Herner also offers candid commentary on the current state of the industry. He sees government regulations and wind tunnel requirements contributing to homogenized car design, while praising Chinese manufacturers for their technological innovation and willingness to experiment. He remains critical of industry leaders who prioritize production efficiency over true design advancement.

Herner believes the future of car design lies in radical new technologies—3D-printed chassis, advanced plastics, and alternative power trains such as hydrogen fuel cells. He is an advocate for harnessing AI as a design force multiplier, streamlining the creative process while enabling even more audacious concepts.

“Electric isn’t the end-all solution,” Herner asserts. “We have to keep pushing for new power sources, new materials, new shapes. The only limit should be our imagination.”

About Don Herner and Rock n Roll Motor

Don Herner is an award-winning automotive designer with over three decades of experience at leading OEMs and startups. Rock n Roll Motor is his latest venture, focused on boutique, boundary-pushing vehicle design and prototyping.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Don Herner in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday September 22nd at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-automotive-designer-don-herner/id1785721253?i=1000728070544

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-automotive-designer-don-herner-of-rock-n-roll-motor-296227055

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7Gqc55sLF0VmKlZ6nXyRNm

For more information about Don Herner, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/donherner-productdesign/ and https://rocknrollmotor.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

