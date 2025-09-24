Project Xylo by Kevin Yang Wins Gold in A' Toy, Game and Hobby Industry Awards

Project Xylo

Innovative Portable Midi Device Recognized for Gamifying Music Composition and Collaboration

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of toy design, has announced Project Xylo by Kevin Yang as the Gold winner in the Toy, Game and Hobby Industry Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Project Xylo's innovative approach to simplifying and gamifying music creation, making it accessible to enthusiasts of all skill levels.Project Xylo's groundbreaking design aligns with the growing trend of portable, user-friendly devices that encourage creativity and collaboration. By offering a series of midi devices in three sizes - sample, pocket, and midi - Project Xylo caters to the diverse needs of music enthusiasts, from beginners to experienced composers. The design's focus on harmonic and tempo consonance, coupled with its nostalgic trading cartridges, positions it as a game-changer in the industry.What sets Project Xylo apart is its unique combination of features that simplify beat-making and foster social interaction. The devices ensure harmonic and tempo consonance, bridging knowledge gaps and making music composition intuitive for users of all backgrounds. The trading cartridges allow users to share custom sounds and compositions, while the ability to sync devices enables collaborative music creation, transforming users into part of a band's performance.The Gold award in the A' Toy, Game and Hobby Industry Awards serves as a testament to Project Xylo's potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards. This recognition motivates Kevin Yang and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of music creation tools, fostering innovation and exploration in the field. As Project Xylo gains traction, it has the power to reshape how people perceive and engage with music composition.Interested parties may learn more about Project Xylo and its award-winning design at:About Kevin YangWith backgrounds in sculpture and product design, Kevin is seeking the commercial balance among functional works of arts, fusing creativity and user-centric solutions that elevate the everyday needs and wants. By focusing on user experience, interactions and corresponding CMF designs, Kevin is keen to dismantle, rebuild, and transform the mundanes into extraordinaries with inspirational touches and design proficiency. Kevin Yang is from Austria.About Royal College of ArtThe Royal College of Art (RCA) is a leading postgraduate art and design university based in London, UK. Established in 1837, it offers MA, MPhil, and PhD degrees across disciplines including fine art, design, architecture, and communication, fostering innovation through research and practice.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly esteemed recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significant impact within the Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design category. Winning designs are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process, which assesses entries against criteria such as user engagement, safety considerations, educational value, design aesthetics, durability, playability, cultural relevance, inclusivity, age appropriateness, market potential, creativity, functionality, emotional connection, and social impact. Recipients of the Golden A' Design Award represent the pinnacle of achievement in toy design, setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiring future generations of designers to push the boundaries of what is possible in this dynamic and ever-evolving field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award is a globally recognized competition that showcases the creativity and innovation of designers, agencies, brands, and manufacturers in the toy industry. By participating, entrants gain international exposure and recognition for their outstanding design capabilities, contributing to the advancement of the industry and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries. Entries undergo a blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, toy industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://toydesigncompetition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.