Maples Clinic Visit by Bruno Oro Wins Silver in A' Social Awards

Bruno Oro's Engaging Children's Storybook Recognized for Excellence in Public Awareness and Volunteerism Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of volunteerism design, has announced Maples Clinic Visit by Bruno Oro as a Silver winner in the Public Awareness, Volunteerism, and Society Design category. This exceptional children's storybook has been honored for its outstanding contribution to improving healthcare experiences for young patients, particularly those with disabilities such as cerebral palsy.Maples Clinic Visit addresses a critical need within the healthcare industry by providing relatable and comforting resources for children facing frequent medical appointments. The engaging narrative and illustrations aim to reduce anxiety and foster a better understanding of clinical procedures, aligning with current trends in patient-centered care and inclusive design practices.Through its innovative approach, Maples Clinic Visit sets itself apart by focusing on the emotional well-being of young readers. The story follows Maple, a teddy bear who visits the clinic to learn about orthotics, presenting medical processes in an accessible and reassuring manner. The vibrant visuals and relatable storyline work together to empower children, transforming potentially daunting situations into positive learning experiences.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Bruno Oro's commitment to creating impactful, user-centered design solutions. The success of Maples Clinic Visit is expected to inspire further exploration and innovation in the field of inclusive healthcare design, setting a new standard for patient education and support materials.Interested parties may learn more about Maples Clinic Visit and its award-winning design at:About Bruno OroBruno Oro is a graduate of Univali University in Brazil, holding a Bachelor's degree in Product Design and a Post-Graduate degree in Creation and Management of Fashion, specializing in Human Behaviour and Product Trends. With a diverse background in industrial design, UX, and inclusive design, As the founder of Bruno Oro Studio, he leads a multidisciplinary team dedicated to creating forward-thinking, user-centered solutions that prioritize accessibility, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.About Bruno Oro StudioBruno Oro Studio is a multidisciplinary design studio dedicated to creating impactful, user-centered design solutions that span a variety of fields, including industrial design, user experience (UX), and inclusive design for both consumer and professional markets. Founded by Bruno Oro, an accomplished industrial designer and professor, the studio combines rigorous research methodologies with innovative design processes to address modern challenges across sectors. Known for its work in designing assistive technologies, inclusive toys, and interactive user experiences, Bruno Oro Studio partners with educational institutions, industry leaders, and research organizations to advance projects that prioritize accessibility, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. With a focus on fostering empathy and inclusivity in every design, the studio is committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional design to create products that improve daily lives and foster well-being.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Public Awareness, Volunteerism, and Society Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their original concepts, effective resource management, and strong community impact. The award celebrates designs that incorporate innovative approaches, foster volunteer engagement, and prioritize sustainability, cultural sensitivity, and ethical considerations. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers criteria such as project scalability, long-term effectiveness, empowerment of participants, and strategic planning. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional expertise and creativity of the awarded designers, showcasing their ability to create impactful and inclusive solutions that benefit society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://competition.adesignaward.com

