Spira Silva by Hao Zhong and Yuchen Qiu Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards

Spira Silva

Innovative CLT High-Rise Recognized for Sustainable Design and Dynamic Architectural Language

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hao Zhong and Yuchen Qiu have been honored with the highly prestigious A' Design Award in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category for their groundbreaking project, Spira Silva. This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Design Awards within the architecture and design industry, positioning it as a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field.The Spira Silva project exemplifies the relevance of innovative sustainable design to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. By utilizing twisted CLT panels as its primary structural members, the design aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainable materials and practices. The project's dynamic architectural language and efficient use of space demonstrate its practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders.Spira Silva stands out in the market through its unique integration of nature and urbanism. The twisting structure, achieved through the programming of CLT panels, creates a fluid and expressive form that balances aesthetics and structural efficiency. The varying interior spaces across floors offer adaptable layouts and flexible configurations, fostering a welcoming atmosphere and promoting sustainable urban living.The recognition bestowed by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as motivation for Hao Zhong and Yuchen Qiu to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable design and innovative construction methods. This achievement may inspire future projects that further explore the potential of CLT and parametric design tools to create expressive, eco-conscious architecture.About Hao Zhong and Yuchen QiuHao Zhong and Yuchen Qiu are New York City-based architects with a diverse portfolio encompassing commercial, educational, residential, and healthcare projects. Committed to crafting thoughtful and impactful spaces, they approach design with a fresh perspective, blending creativity with technical expertise. Their work has been recognized in prestigious domestic and international competitions, highlighting their dedication to innovation and design excellence.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a notable achievement granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Recognized by the A' Design Awards, these designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly regarded international design competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants can showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://worldarchitectureaward.com

