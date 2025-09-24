Whispers of Ink by Sha Feng and Jiayi Lu Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Award

Whispers of Ink

Sha Feng and Jiayi Lu's Innovative Packaging Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Whispers of Ink by Sha Feng and Jiayi Lu as the recipient of the Gold A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Whispers of Ink packaging, solidifying its position as a standout project within the competitive packaging industry.The Whispers of Ink packaging design showcases a profound understanding of current trends and needs within the packaging sector. By incorporating traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage techniques and transforming magnolia book elements into an immersive "book with fragrance" experience, Sha Feng and Jiayi Lu have created a design that resonates with both industry professionals and consumers alike. This innovative approach not only advances packaging design standards but also offers practical benefits such as enhanced user convenience and a strong brand identity reflection.What sets Whispers of Ink apart is its meticulous attention to detail and the seamless integration of cultural elements with modern aesthetics. The scented candle container, adorned with hand-drawn Jiangnan flower scenes and covered in a lustrous enamel glaze, captures the essence of spring while adding a touch of classical charm. The packaging design's ability to revitalize intangible cultural heritage while catering to market aesthetics demonstrates the designers' exceptional skill and vision.Winning the Gold A' Design Award serves as a testament to Sha Feng and Jiayi Lu's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition not only validates their current achievements but also inspires them to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in future projects. As the Whispers of Ink packaging sets a new benchmark for the industry, it is poised to influence and inspire other designers and brands to strive for similar levels of creativity and functionality in their own packaging solutions.Project MembersWhispers of Ink was brought to life by a talented team of individuals. Sha Feng served as the Creative Director and Graphic Designer, overseeing the overall vision and design execution. Jiayi Lu played a crucial role as the Art Director and Photographer, ensuring the visual elements and imagery perfectly captured the essence of the packaging concept.Interested parties may learn more at:About Sha Feng and Jiayi LuSoFeng Design Studio, established in Italy in 2016 by Sha Feng and Jiayi Lu, is a comprehensive design studio dedicated to creating beautiful and comfortable business experiences and life aesthetics for customers and the public. With the launch of Suzhou SoFeng Culture Media Co., Ltd. in China in 2018, the company has expanded its reach and continues to focus on art design-related creations. Sha Feng and Jiayi Lu, hailing from China, bring their unique perspectives and inspirations to every project they undertake.About VitartissimiVitartissimi is a natural and artistic lifestyle brand that offers a line of handmade, 100% pure essential oil fragrance candles. The packaging design for these candles aims to connect with fans of naturalism while promoting the brand's culture of peace and quality lifestyle. By focusing on the natural product market, Vitartissimi seeks to share the health benefits of their candles through a thoughtfully designed packaging experience.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted recognition granted to exceptional designs that showcase innovation, skill, and impact within the Packaging Design category. Winners are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that assesses entries against criteria such as sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, and technical excellence. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement that acknowledges the designer's ability to create packaging solutions that not only meet but exceed industry standards, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. The A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. By showcasing and celebrating these pioneering designs, the A' Design Award aims to promote the principles of good design and drive positive change in society. With a history dating back to 2008, the A' Design Award has become a global platform for recognizing and inspiring excellence in packaging design.

