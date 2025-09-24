Chill Act 2025 Brings Health, Inclusion, and Learning to the Forefront in Sandy Utah, Expanding to Orem & Denver

Families and providers connect at CHILL Act 2025, Utah’s largest kids’ and special needs expo, bringing health, inclusion, learning, and leadership to the forefront.

Chill Act 2025 connects families with therapy, education, wellness, and technology resources at Utah’s largest kids’ and special needs expo.

CHILL Act is more than an expo—it’s a movement where technology meets therapy, education connects with inclusion, and families find real support. Author: John Ryan, CHILL Act 2025” — John

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Movement for Children: CHILL Act 2025 Brings Health, Inclusion, and Learning to the Forefront in Utah

The CHILL Act Expo 2025 (CHILL: Children’s Health, Inclusion, Learning & Leadership) will transform the Mountain America Expo Center into Utah’s largest gathering for families seeking enrichment, therapies, and educational opportunities. With 4,000–4,500 visitors expected and more than 2,500 families already pre-registered, CHILL Act 2025 is shaping up to be a milestone event for the region’s education, therapy, wellness, and technology community.

CHILL Act 2025, Utah’s largest kids’ activity and special needs expo, unites leading therapy providers, education innovators, and technology leaders to support children’s health, inclusion, learning, and leadership. The expo is also the first in a national series, with future events planned for Orem (December 2025), followed by Denver, Phoenix, and Houston in 2026.

CHILL stands for Children’s Health, Inclusion, Learning & Leadership, a vision reflected in every aspect of the event—from special needs therapy and homeschool resources to cutting-edge technology and family wellness. Analytics reveal that 58% of attendees are connected to special needs, while more than half are actively engaged in homeschooling, STEM, coding, sports, and wellness activities.

“CHILL Act was built to give visitors real access to solutions, providers, and opportunities that can shape their children’s future,” said John Ryan, spokesperson for CHILL Act 2025. “This is more than an expo—it’s a platform where technology meets therapy, where education connects with inclusion, and where leadership emerges from shared learning.”

The expo is supported by leading organizations such as the Utah Parents Center, Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning, and Children First Education Fund, giving visitors direct access to trusted programs and resources. Support also comes from Golden Touch ABA, Brighter Strides, and Bridge Care—all recognized as national-level ABA providers that bring deep expertise and commitment to children’s growth and development.

Among technology leaders, Daylight Computer will present its innovative health-conscious devices. “Our mission is to connect with communities who share our vision for technology that protects humanity and creates a healthier digital future,” said Leslie, speaking on behalf of Daylight. The company’s Live Paper technology is blue-light free, flicker free, and sun-readable—ensuring children can use modern computing without overstimulation.

Therapy providers are equally enthusiastic. Strides Pediatric Therapy, offering occupational, physical, speech, feeding, and mental health services, emphasized the expo’s impact: “Strides is more than therapy. It’s where play becomes progress, where visitors find support, and where innovative tools like equine movement set us apart in helping kids thrive,” said Marley Juarez of Strides.

Children First Education Fund (CFEF) will spotlight its scholarship program for students with disabilities. “CFEF is excited to partner with CHILL Act to help further support for children with special needs and give visitors the tools and resources they need to help their children,” said Ronnie Daniel of CFEF.

As a leader in homeschooling and cognitive development, Kiwi Kids will highlight its Cognitive Fitness Program. “Kiwi Kids is proud to stand with CHILL Act in highlighting the future of education and fitness for children with special needs. Our specialized Cognitive Fitness Program empowers children to grow stronger in both body and mind, and this expo brings those tools to more families,” said S. Howard, Head of Special Needs Programs at Kiwi Kids.

Notably, the expo has also drawn exhibitors from across the country, with providers joining from California, Texas, and Idaho, underscoring the growing national interest in Utah’s special needs and homeschool community.

Closing on the scale of the event, Ryan added: “Utah is ready for an event of this scale. With over 4,000 visitors projected, CHILL Act 2025 will stand as the state’s largest hub for special needs, homeschooling, and enrichment resources—all in one place. And with upcoming shows in Orem, Denver, Phoenix, and Houston, this is just the beginning of a national movement for children.”

A One-of-a-Kind CHILL Experience

The CHILL Act Expo is more than a convention—it’s a movement of Children’s Health, Inclusion, Learning & Leadership. Visitors will experience curtained exhibitor booths, interactive workshops, live performances, VR fitness showcases, and exclusive

