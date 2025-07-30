Families Across Utah Gear Up for the Grandest Kids Expo – Chill Act 2025

Homeschool

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy Set to Host Utah’s Grandest Kids Activity Expo – Chill Act 2025 – This September

Utah families are gearing up for what promises to be the state’s most expansive and inclusive kids event of the year. Chill Act 2025, known as Utah’s grandest kids activity expo, will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Proudly hosted by Sandy City and produced by The XYZ World Inc., the event brings together over 100 trusted vendors offering services in STEM, academics, fitness, after-school enrichment, special needs support, and homeschool resources—making it a one-stop discovery platform for families across the region.

“Chill Act is more than an expo—it’s a decision-making tool for families,” says John Ryan, Director at The XYZ World Inc. “We’re thrilled to help parents explore the full range of educational and developmental opportunities available to their children—all in one place.”

A Shift Toward Empowered Parenting

The timing of Chill Act 2025 is particularly relevant, with expanded educational choice programs like Children First Education Fund (CFE) and Utah Education Fits All (UEFA) enabling families to access flexible learning funds for non-traditional schooling paths.

In this landscape, Chill Act serves as a high-impact venue where parents can connect directly with qualified providers—from robotics academies and therapy centers to homeschool curriculum specialists and youth wellness programs—many of which are now eligible under new state-backed funding models.

Free for Families, Purpose-Driven for Providers

Admission is free for all attending families, and the event is especially welcoming to those navigating homeschooling, neurodivergent learning, or special needs support. Chill Act offers everything from hands-on activity zones to live demonstrations and personal consultations with experts in child development.

Meanwhile, on the vendor side, the response has been enthusiastic and swift. In conversations with early registrants such as Kiwi Kids, a cognitive development program for homeschoolers, and Code Ninjas, an after-school coding hub, the value of Chill Act is clear.

“An expo like Chill Act helps us meet families face-to-face, understand their needs, and tailor our programs to real-life learning goals,” said a Kiwi Kids representative. “For growing businesses like ours, this kind of exposure is exactly what we need.”

Similarly, a representative from Code Ninjas added, “Parents are looking for enriching, structured programs. Chill Act connects us with exactly those families. We’re excited to participate early and be part of something impactful.”

Vendors benefit not only from foot traffic but also from pre-event promotion, networking opportunities, and alignment with Utah’s most trusted names in education and wellness.

Event Snapshot

📍 Location: Mountain America Expo Center – Exhibit Hall 4, Sandy, UT

📅 Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

🎟️ Family Admission: Free (Registration required)

💼 Vendor Details & Registration: www.chillact.com

📧 Contact: events@chillact.com

