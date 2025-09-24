Kweichow Moutai by Yi Huang and Pei Luo Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Kweichow Moutai

Yi Huang and Pei Luo's Award-Winning Packaging Design Celebrates Sino-Japanese Cultural Exchange

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Yi Huang and Pei Luo 's "Kweichow Moutai" as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This distinction positions "Kweichow Moutai" as a notable and innovative design within the competitive packaging industry.The award-winning packaging design for "Kweichow Moutai" holds significant relevance for both the packaging industry and consumers. By drawing inspiration from the shared cultural heritage of China and Japan during the Tang Dynasty, the design effectively bridges the gap between two distinct markets. This approach not only aligns with the growing trend of cultural exchange in product design but also demonstrates the practical benefits of creating packaging that resonates with a diverse audience.What sets the "Kweichow Moutai" packaging apart is its thoughtful incorporation of elements from the Tang Dynasty, an era of frequent cultural exchange between China and Japan. The design features calligraphy derived from a poem by Japanese poet Prince Nagaya, which was also inscribed on relief supplies donated by Japan during the fight against the epidemic in Wuhan. The bottle shape itself draws inspiration from the classic Moutai bottle while incorporating the elegant colors and characteristics of Ru Kiln porcelain, which originated in the Tang Dynasty and later became one of the five renowned kilns during the Song Dynasty.The recognition bestowed upon "Kweichow Moutai" by the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to Yi Huang and Pei Luo's dedication to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the Kweichow Moutai Group, fostering a continued commitment to designs that celebrate cultural exchange and resonate with consumers across borders.Project Members"Kweichow Moutai" was designed by Yi Huang, who served as the Design Director, and Pei Luo, who acted as the Creative Director.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Yi Huang and Pei LuoYi Huang and Pei Luo are designers from China with extensive experience in the design industry. Their strong knowledge of design theory and collaborative approach enable them to accurately understand clients' needs and deliver creative solutions. By staying attuned to the latest trends and developments in the field, they continuously improve their design abilities to adapt to the evolving industry landscape.About Moutai Industrial Design CenterEstablished in March 2023, Moutai Industrial Design Center is a product creative design agency of China Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Co, Ltd. The center is responsible for coordinating the planning, research and development, and innovative design of the group's products. With a team of 17 members across three sections - Design and R&D Office, Project Management Office, and Digital Information Office - the center has successfully completed over 110 tasks since its inception.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Recognized as a major achievement by the A' Design Awards , these designs are characterized by their visionary approach and the remarkable skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award celebrates designs that push boundaries, inspire future generations, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes excellence in packaging design. Welcoming entries from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition is organized annually across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and remains committed to its philanthropic mission of enhancing society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-design-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.