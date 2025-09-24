Bath Self Storage Business Celebrates First Six Months With Record-Breaking Success

Vanguard Self Storage Bath The restored Vampire T11 that hangs in Vanguard Self Storage Bath Secure self storage Bath

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Self Storage is celebrating six months since opening its newest branch in Bath, marking a period of strong growth, community engagement, and record-setting achievements.



In just half a year, Vanguard's Bath self storage facility has welcomed more than 200 new customers, and in June set a company-wide record for the most sign-ups in a single month. The branch has also gained more than 120 five-star Google reviews, and Google AI now ranks Vanguard as the top-rated self storage provider in Bath.



Beyond its business success, Vanguard Bath has quickly become part of the local community by:

• Attracting aviation enthusiasts from across the country to view its iconic hanging Vampire jet

• Supporting the Bristol charity cycle ride, encouraging customer donations for good causes

• Building partnerships with organisations such as Ripple Effect charity, and Bath Rental, which manages Airbnb properties across the city

Anil Kellay, Branch Manager at Vanguard Bath, said, “We’re incredibly proud of what the Bath team has achieved in such a short period of time. From breaking records for customer sign-ups to becoming the city’s best-rated storage provider, it’s been a fantastic journey. But what matters most is our connection with Bath – we want to be seen as more than storage; we want to be part of the city’s community.

“Looking ahead, we are keen to expand our community role by forming a long-term partnership with a local charity.”

For more information about Vanguard Self Storage Bath, visit www.vanguardstorage.co.uk/location/bath.

