Sculptor Gabriella Furno Announces New Berlin Gallery and Studio Space ‘Schattenlos Gallery’ Set to Open in 2026

Prince by Gabriella Furno (work in progress) │ 125/70/53 Gabriella Furno

Following the success of her recent exhibition SPINE at Pantelleria’s theDepot, Italo-French sculptor Gabriella Furno announces a significant new venture.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schattenlos Gallery is a new 600-square-meter studio and exhibition space slated to open in Berlin-Lichtenberg in 2026. Furno's goal is clear: to support an artistic practice that is “without shadows”—transparent, ethical, rooted in freedom of expression, and deeply attentive to human rights—creating a dialogue between new generations of artists and established historical figures.Housed in a landmark-protected building near the historically significant site of the former Stasi prison, Schattenlos Gallery will serve as a Berlin base for Furno’s artistic practice and a dynamic platform for exhibition. The location, rich with layers of German history, directly engages with the themes of memory and identity that are central to Furno's work, creating a profound dialogue between art and place.Furno, who divides her time between Palermo and Berlin, creates work that is nourished by these two distinct poles: the layered histories of the Mediterranean and the avant-garde memory of Mitteleuropa. Her singularity is both technically masterful and deeply humanistic. She is known for a sculptural approach that permeates all her work, even her paintings, treating matter as flesh and presence."My work is an interrogation of form, identity, and the stories held within landscapes and people," says Furno. "Establishing Schattenlos Gallery in a place so charged with history is the next logical step. It will be a space for dialogue, where the monumental and the intimate can coexist and challenge viewers."Furno’s artistic principle is one of "revelation through scale." Her awe-inspiring sculptures, like the in-progress totem Prince, explore the dignity and vulnerability of the essence, often inspired by stories of migration from her time in Palermo's Ballarò district. Alongside her sculptures, her contemplative paintings often incorporate materials like soil from Pantelleria, making the landscape itself an intrinsic part of the artwork.The establishment of Schattenlos Gallery marks a new chapter for Furno, providing a permanent architectural anchor for her evolving, large-scale projects and solidifying her presence within Berlin's vibrant art scene.About Gabriella Furno Gabriella Furno (b. 1986, Paris) is an Italo-French artist. She trained in the studio of sculptor Valentina Zeile before attending the Atelier de Sèvres and the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, and enrolled at the Repin Institute of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg. Her work, which spans sculpture and painting, investigates themes of identity, memory, and place. She maintains studios in Palermo, Sicily, and Berlin, Germany. Exhibition details and press viewing upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.