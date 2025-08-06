Josephinenhütte Celebrates the Voice and Heart of Whitney Houston at the 4th Annual Legacy of Love Gala

JOSEPHINE No 4 Champagne Glass Josephinenhütte Tasting Set

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s career, wine glass brand Josephinenhütte will join the Legacy of Love Gala on August 9, 2025 in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of the 40th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s legendary career, Josephinenhütte is proud to participate in The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation’s 4th Annual Legacy of Love Gala on August 9, 2025, at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta.As a special tribute, Josephinenhütte will gift its exquisite Josephine No. 4 Champagne Glassware to both the VIP guests, and Jennifer Hudson, the evening’s headline performer and EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award) winner. Crafted with timeless elegance, these sets reflect the sophistication and enduring legacy of Whitney Houston herself.This year’s gala will benefit Kids In the Spotlight, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering foster youth through storytelling, filmmaking, and career training. The foundation’s mission aligns with Whitney Houston’s lifelong commitment to uplifting children and providing opportunities for creative expression.The star-studded event, hosted by Kevin Frazier and featuring a performance by Jennifer Hudson, celebrates Houston’s monumental impact on music and philanthropy. Proceeds will support youth-focused initiatives, continuing Whitney’s legacy of inspiring future generations.About JosephinenhütteRenowned for its exceptional crystal craftsmanship, Josephinenhütte blends tradition with modern luxury, creating pieces that embody artistry and refinement.Josephinenhütte is a luxury glassware brand specializing in handcrafted, innovative stemware made in EU. Each piece is a testament to Josephinenhütte’s heritage and artistry, led by design director Kurt Josef Zalto.About Whitney Houston Legacy FoundationIn 2020, the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation was formed as a continuation of The Whitney Houston Foundation for Children, initially established in 1989. The mission of the foundation was part of her journey to rebuild lives, restore self-esteem and repair images through grassroots programs and initiatives for today’s youth globally. In 1997, through the outstanding charitable work of the foundation, Whitney E. Houston’s elementary school was renamed The Whitney E. Houston Academy for Performing & Creative Arts. Originally opened in 1873 as Franklin School and is now the oldest building in the East Orange school district.

