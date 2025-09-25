Over half of the US describe having disastrous customer care experiences, new study reveals

Quant resolves nearly 77% of customer issues; 13 points higher than human agents Quant - the future of agentic customer service Quant finds over half of Americans (57%) describe their past customer care experiences as disastrous Quant, the new agentic AI agent that solves customer queries in seconds

What makes Quant different is the measurable return. We’ve delivered performance improvements worth more than 40% compared to single-digit industry averages.” — Chetan Dube, CEO & Chairman of Quant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Quant, a breakthrough customer care AI, designed to resolve problems instantly, found over half of Americans (57%) describe their past care experiences as disastrous

- The company is launching a major advancement in customer service: Quant’s agentic AI does more than just answering questions by actively resolving problems in real time



- Already in use by businesses internationally, Quant resolves nearly 77% of customer issues; 13 points higher than human agents (64%); delivering answers in an average of under five seconds



- Early rollouts with global brands have already shown its impact: lost bags rerouted automatically, utility customers protected from disconnection and over a million restaurant orders processed with more than 90% accuracy



- For businesses, the shift is transformative; proven to deliver not only cost savings but unlocking new value by redeploying existing staff knowledge into retention, outreach and complex problem-solving positions



- Quant is preparing for an agentic future: by 2030, humans will operate alongside digital colleagues, with agentic systems working directly with each other to make service faster, fairer, and always on

Quant, a global leader in agentic intelligence, has unveiled their first agentic AI built for customer service; a system designed to resolve problems in real time and remove the loops and dead ends that frustrate customers today.

New US research commissioned by Quant reveals the scale of the current crisis with customer care. Overwhelmingly, half of consumers (57%) say they’ve endured disastrous experiences with customer service — a figure that highlights how broken these systems remain.

Speed is no longer the differentiator, with only 31% of people rank it as the most important priority, while an overwhelming majority (60%) say the true test of great service is whether their issue is actually resolved with accuracy.

The trust gap is just as stark. Twice as many people would rather share sensitive details with a human than with current customer service AI’s (40% vs. 20%), reflecting the past frustrations and deep unease many still feel. And despite AI being embedded in everyday life through our phones, the technology isn’t meeting expectations: an overwhelming four in five consumers (82%) say their chatbot conversations usually collapse into escalation to a live agent.

Yet the potential for better tech is clear. Nearly three-quarters (72%) say they would be more loyal to businesses if digital agents could consistently resolve their problems without escalation.

“Over the past ten years, automated customer service has promised more than it delivered. Early chatbots were unhelpful and scripted, forcing people to repeat themselves without solutions and demanding a human operator. said Chetan Dube, CEO & Chairman of Quant. “Nobody ever says, ‘Please hand me over to a digital agent.’ They just want the issue fixed. And that’s what Quant has been built to do.”

Generative AI provides answers. Agentic AI gets things done; resolving issues and completing tasks in real time. In real world case studies, Quant resolves nearly 77% of customer issues - 13 points higher than human agents scored - all whilst delivering answers in an average of under five seconds.

Quant works in various formats — as a phone agent, chat assistant and - in the future - video avatar that can read tone and expression.

Imagine a high stress lost bag scenario with an airline. Instead of walking a passenger through a nine-step process across multiple teams to locate your bag, “Quant can locate and reroute it to them instantly,” said Dube. “Generative AI only provides you with information. Agentic delivers your bag.”

Businesses are already feeling the difference agentic AI makes. For utility companies, it can identify a vulnerable customer with a medical issue on file and automatically prevent disconnection whilst arranging a payment plan.

At PPL, one of the largest utilities in the US serving 3.6 million consumers, Quant resolved around three out of four inbound calls directly - including during high volume surges during a major storm - according to a 2025 independent study. The system even scored higher than human agents on customer satisfaction.

In healthcare, it can securely schedule complex treatment appointments without any bias or errors which could cause bigger problems. In quick-service restaurants, Quant is managing over a million pizza orders in real time with more than 90% accuracy.

Chetan continues, “This is the power of Quant in the moments that matter most, when people are stressed, worried or facing real problems. It’s where customers are won or lost and where brands either rise or fall.”

“What makes Quant different is the measurable return,” said Dube. “We’ve delivered performance improvements worth more than 40% compared to single-digit industry averages and we do it while creating more rewarding work for people, not less.”

Rather than just cut jobs, Quant has been built to take on the repetitive tasks that burn employees out, so staff can move into work that matters more; from customer retention to proactive support. This shift makes businesses stronger, employees more satisfied and leaves customers happier and better served.

“Businesses care about results and return on invested capital is the one metric you can’t argue with,” said Dube. “Quant delivers it by resolving problems directly, not leaving customers in loops.”

“By 2030, we believe customer service will be powered by digital colleagues; seamlessly working hand in hand with humans. There is a tsunami of digital change coming. Something that’s transformative but unstoppable,” said Dube. “Quant is preparing for that future now, ensuring businesses and their customers are ready for the transition.”

We believe that by 2030, service interactions powered by agents like Quant will be faster, fairer and calmer because digital colleagues will carry the load and humans can focus on what matters most.”

About the survey

Study of 1,500 American adults was commissioned by Quant, carried out by Sago UK between 21st and 22nd September 2025.

The future of agentic AI in telecommunication

