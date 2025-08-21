Martijn Gribnau Joins Quant's Executive Board to Accelerate AI-Driven Customer Contact Transformation

Quant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quant, a pioneer in customer contact with cutting-edge AI, is pleased to announce that Martijn Gribnau will be joining its Executive Board as an Executive Board Member, effective September 1st. Gribnau, who previously served as a Non-Executive Board Member for the company, brings extensive international experience and a proven track record in transforming large, complex organizations.

Gribnau's distinguished career includes executive leadership positions across the banking, insurance, and technology sectors. He most recently served as CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of De Volksbank, and prior to that, was the COO at Genworth. He began his career at ING. Known for his disruptive, direct, and energetic approach, Gribnau consistently champions innovation, aligning with Quant's vision for the future of customer interaction.

"As my co-pilot, Martijn's transformation and customer-driven experience will be helping Quant capture the growth we are facing," stated Chetan Dube, Quant's CEO & Founder.

Martijn Gribnau shared his enthusiasm for the expanded role: "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Chetan and the Quant team in an executive capacity". He added, "Becoming one of the dominant standards in the Agentic arena driving profound customer impact is the logical next chapter in a longer personal journey".

With Martijn Gribnau's leadership and expertise, Quant is poised to accelerate its mission to redefine efficiency and effectiveness in customer engagement through advanced AI.

About Quant

Quant is at the forefront of the customer contact revolution, leveraging cutting-edge agentic AI technology to fundamentally transform customer interactions. Building on a rich history of innovation, including contributing to the team that brought the Gartner-recognized AI solution Amelia to market, Quant provides a team of digital agents as a service. This empowers businesses to achieve superior customer experience and operational efficiency. Visit https://www.quant.ai/ to find out more.

