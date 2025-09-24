Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,565 in the last 365 days.

District court denies preliminary injunctions by drug companies in challenges to Maine’s 340B contract pharmacy law

The U.S. District Court for the District of Maine today issued an order denying preliminary injunctions requested by AbbVie and Novartis in legal challenges against the state’s law protecting 340B pricing for contract pharmacy arrangements. In particular, the court held that “Plaintiffs have failed to establish that they will likely succeed on the merits of their preemption, commerce clause, takings, [and] vagueness claims.” 
 
The AHA, 340B Health, the Maine Hospital Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists filed amicus briefs Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 opposing the preliminary injunctions. The AHA has opposed similar challenges by drug companies in multiple states.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

District court denies preliminary injunctions by drug companies in challenges to Maine’s 340B contract pharmacy law

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more