DHS proposes weighted selection process for new H-1B registrations and petitions

The Department of Homeland Security today released a proposed rule to amend the process for selecting among prospective applicants — known as registrants — for H-1B visas that are subject to statutory numerical caps. The rule would change the agency’s current process of conducting random selections to a weighted selection process. Weighted selections would be based on an individual’s wage level, with higher wage levels weighted more heavily. The rule would also apply the process to registrations subject to the regular cap and to those asserting eligibility for the H-1B advanced degree exemption. The proposal would require the use of additional wage level information, including the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics wage level, Standard Occupational Classification code and the area of intended employment. AHA members will receive additional details on the rule in the coming days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.