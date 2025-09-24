Avalue Technology Launches EPC-ASL, a High-Performance and Rugged Industrial Computer Solution

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc.（TPEx: 3479.TWO）, a global leader in industrial computing solutions, has introduced its latest fanless compact system, the EPC-ASL to meet the surging demand for edge computing. Built around the IntelProcessor N97 (Alder Lake-N) and paired with high-speed DDR5 memory plus dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, EPC-ASL is engineered for harsh industrial environments and stable 24/7 operation, delivering an industrial computer solution that combines both performance and durability.Upgraded Architecture for Higher PerformancePowered by the IntelN97 processor, the EPC-ASL delivers a substantial performance uplift over previous generation platforms. Supporting up to 16GB DDR5 memory, it provides ample multitasking capability for edge computing and data analytics workloads in smart factories. For display, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort outputs enable multi-monitor configurations suited for HMI and other visualization needs.Fanless, Rugged Design for 24/7 OperationDesigned for environments featuring high temperatures, dust, and vibration, the EPC-ASL adopts a fanless thermal architecture that removes common points of failure, lowers maintenance costs, and enhances reliability. Its robust construction ensures sustained, stable performance under extreme conditions, enabling true round-the-clock operation.Comprehensive Connectivity and Wireless ExpansionThe EPC-ASL offers rich I/O, including six USB ports (including 3 × USB 3.2 Gen 2), two RS-232 COM ports, and dual 2.5GbE LAN. M.2 Key-B/E expansion slots support wireless modules such as Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, and 5G, allowing flexible upgrades to satisfy smart manufacturing, edge AI, and real-time data transmission requirements.Compact Design for Easy, Multi-Scenario DeploymentWith its compact footprint and a default wall-mount kit, the EPC-ASL can be quickly deployed in space-constrained settings such as smart lockers, retail terminals, warehouse/logistics equipment, and automation cabinets. For specific use cases, Avalue Technology also provides customization services to increase flexibility across deployment scenarios.Built-in TPM 2.0 for Enhanced SecurityAs digital transformation accelerates, cybersecurity has become a core priority for enterprises. The EPC-ASL integrates a TPM 2.0 hardware security module to enable hardware-level encryption and integrity verification, safeguarding critical data. This makes the system particularly suitable for smart healthcare, financial services, and other security-sensitive industries.Flexible to Market Needs, Delivering a Complete SolutionAvalue Technology emphasizes that the EPC-ASL is more than a single industrial PC —it is a comprehensive solution adaptable to smart manufacturing, retail, logistics, and surveillance applications. With diverse customization options, it helps system integrators and equipment makers rapidly address varied deployment requirements.The launch of the EPC-ASL reflects Avalue Technology’s continued commitment to smart manufacturing and industrial automation. Combining high performance, durability, and flexible expansion, the EPC-ASL is poised to become a key enabler of enterprise digital transformation, offering customers an industrial computer solution that is both efficient and reliable.Key Features of EPC-ASL:• IntelProcessor N97• 1-DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM socket, Max. up to 16GB• IntelUHD Graphics• Dual Expansion Slot M.2, Key-E/B for Wi-Fi, LTE, SSD, I/O module• Rich I/O, 6-USB, 1-HDMI, 1-DP, 2-LAN(2.5GbE), 2-RS232, 1-Mic-in, 1-Line-out• Wide Range DC Power Input, +12V/24V• Fanless Operating Temp, 0 ~ 50°C• Default dTPM 2.0, Wall Mount KitFor more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.