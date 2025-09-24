KFSHRC Participation Begins Today at C3 Davos of Healthcare Summit in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The participation of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) begins today at the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Summit in Japan, held under the theme “A Tri-Nation Collaboration: Building Bridges Beyond Borders in Healthcare.” The event will gather senior policymakers, healthcare leaders, investors, and innovators from around the world to explore opportunities for collaboration in shaping the future of healthcare.H.E. Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim AlFayyadh, Adviser at the Royal Court and CEO of KFSHRC, will deliver a keynote address titled “King Faisal’s Vision for Integrated Healthcare and Investment in a New Infrastructure for Modern Medicine.” The keynote will outline the Kingdom’s transformation toward a patient-centered and interconnected healthcare system, highlighting the role of partnerships, investment, and regulatory reforms.In addition, KFSHRC executives will contribute to several panel discussions during the summit. Dr. Esam Abdullah AlBanyan, Chief of Education and Training, will speak on opportunities for collaboration in biotechnology, robotics, and elderly care. Assistant CEO Dr. Osama AlSwailem will participate in a session on precision medicine and data science in advancing early diagnosis.The summit program will also include discussions on artificial intelligence in healthcare, early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, and lessons learned from epidemic responses to strengthen preparedness for the future.King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2025. It is recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance and has been included in the World’s Best 250 Hospitals and the World’s Best Smart Hospitals lists by Newsweek. KFSHRC is a leading institution providing advanced specialized medical care, driving innovation, and shaping the future of healthcare in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

