Synbotron Introduces its Next-Generation PEBA Filament, Enhancing 3D Printing Performance

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synbotron, the leader in 3D printing, today unveiled the PEBA 3D printing filament, this system ensures consistent performance and reliability from material sourcing to end products, providing a solid foundation for high-performance 3D printing applications. With years of accumulated expertise in R&D and production of PEBA raw materials for injection molding and foaming, SYNBOTRON has also launched a range of products on the market, including PEBA 90A, PEBA 85A, PEBA 80A, FOAM PEBA, and PEBU, which combines the properties of both PEBA and TPU, offering users flexible solutions for different performance needs.

Unlike laboratory-scale or single-category solutions, Synbotron is committed to building a comprehensive PEBA product portfolio. This full-process approach ensures consistent performance and reliability from material sourcing to end use, which covers raw material formulation, polymerization, extrusion, and rigorous testing.

Synbotron’s PEBA filament is engineered as a superior alternative to traditional TPU, delivering unmatched elasticity, durability, and print efficiency. As a next-generation alternative to traditional TPU, and With a maximum volumetric flow rate of 7.2 mm³/s—twice that of TPU—PEBA prints faster and more stably, with significantly lower clogging risks. At just 1.01 g/cm³, it is also 15–20% lighter than TPU, providing longer print lengths per spool and more efficient material use. Whether you ’re prototyping sports gear, wearable devices, or protective equipment, SYNBOTRON PEBA delivers lightweight strength, resilience, and versatility—making it the ultimate choice for both functional prototypes and end-use parts.

As the company’s next generation of 3D printing, Synbotron PEBA 3D takes performance to new levels by delivering blazing fast print speeds, extreme reliability, industry-leading material properties, excellent print quality, and intuitive operation.

It offers superior elasticity and energy rebound, with elongation at break exceeding 500% and tensile strength reaching up to 28 MPa, ensuring parts can endure repeated stretching while retaining their strength. Its excellent creep resistance allows printed parts to maintain dimensional stability even under continuous stress, such as carrying a 3 kg load for 24 hours. The material also delivers exceptional self-fusing capability, creating seamless interlayer bonding that prevents delamination and enhances structural reliability. Designed for toughness, PEBA provides high impact performance, efficiently absorbing energy during sudden stress or collisions—ideal for protective gear and other high-stress applications. With a maximum volumetric flow rate nearly double that of TPU, it ensures faster, more stable printing, significantly reducing production time. Meanwhile, its lightweight density of just 1.01 g/cm³ makes it 15–20% lighter than TPU, giving users longer print lengths per spool and greater material efficiency. Besides, Synbotron PEBA proves highly versatile, adaptable for a wide range of applications from sports equipment and shoe soles to medical protection and customized wearables, for example, basketball and tennis gear, shoe soles, ping pong paddles, back supports, and more.

“Synbotron PEBA filaments are designed to help both consumers and manufacturers achieve lightweight strength, resilience, and versatility,” This is the vision of Synbotron. In the future of high-performance 3D printing—whether you’re prototyping sports equipment, creating medical devices, or producing functional end-use parts.

To learn more about Synbotron’s PEBA solutions, visit https://peba.synbotron.com

