Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Passing of Friend, Former Senator Rupp

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen released a statement on the passing of former state senator and friend Lee Rupp. Rupp, who was born near Monroe, died Sept. 20 in Columbus. Following a career with Nebraska Game and Parks, he ran for and won the seat representing District 22. His term began in 1982. Rupp left the Legislature in 1989, becoming the director of government relations for the University of Nebraska.

“Lee had a significant influence on my life and my decision to serve the state,” said Gov. Pillen. “He was a huge supporter when I ran for Governor and I learned a lot from him as a result of his own experience in the Legislature.

Lee had a passion for Nebraska. He enjoyed the outdoors, understood agriculture and was deeply committed to preserving our state’s natural resources. Lee was also a veteran and later served his community as a volunteer firefighter. I appreciated Lee’s counsel throughout the years and will greatly miss his friendship.”

Rupp was 87.