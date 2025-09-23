Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,603 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Passing of Friend, Former Senator Rupp

NEBRASKA, September 23 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Passing of Friend, Former Senator Rupp

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen released a statement on the passing of former state senator and friend Lee Rupp. Rupp, who was born near Monroe, died Sept. 20 in Columbus. Following a career with Nebraska Game and Parks, he ran for and won the seat representing District 22. His term began in 1982. Rupp left the Legislature in 1989, becoming the director of government relations for the University of Nebraska.

“Lee had a significant influence on my life and my decision to serve the state,” said Gov. Pillen. “He was a huge supporter when I ran for Governor and I learned a lot from him as a result of his own experience in the Legislature.

Lee had a passion for Nebraska. He enjoyed the outdoors, understood agriculture and was deeply committed to preserving our state’s natural resources. Lee was also a veteran and later served his community as a volunteer firefighter. I appreciated Lee’s counsel throughout the years and will greatly miss his friendship.”

Rupp was 87.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Passing of Friend, Former Senator Rupp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more