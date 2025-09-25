Bank Self-Service Machine Market Size Worth $4.68 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Bank Self-Service Machine Market Worth?

The market size of bank self-service machines has seen considerable growth lately. The sector, set to enlarge from $3.29 billion in 2024 to $3.54 billion in 2025, predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors such as customer's leaning towards self-service, expanding ATM network use, advancement in banking automation, the necessity for round-the-clock banking availability, and an increase in financial inclusion drives have all contributed to the growth during the historic period.

Expectations point towards a strong surge in the bank self-service machine market size in the coming years, reaching a value of $4.68 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this projected increase during the forecast period include the rising demand for contactless transactions, an enhanced focus on branch automation, the progressive integration of artificial intelligence in ATMs, a heightened emphasis on customer convenience, and the growing acceptance of biometric authentication. During the forecast period, principal trends will include advancements in cash recycling technology, developments in cloud-based ATM management systems, innovations in biometric-enabled self-service machines, improvements in real-time transaction analytics, and the creation of multi-functional kiosk systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Bank Self-Service Machine Market?

The boost in the requirement for cash transactions forecasts a surge in the expansion of the bank self-service machine industry in the future. Cash transactions are defined as making payments utilizing tangible cash such as coins or notes, as opposed to digital or electronic methods. With restricted availability of digital systems and unreliable internet connection, the appeal for cash transactions is increasing, making physical cash a more reliable alternative for everyday expenses. Bank self-service machines foster cash transactions by offering customers the ability to deposit and withdraw cash swiftly and safely without any human aid, ensuring round-the-clock accessibility and reducing long waits. As an example, CashEssentials, an independent think tank based in Greece, reported that in January 2025, it recorded approximately 32.8 million cash withdrawals across its 1,260 ATMs and 605 branches in 2024, which shows a 10% increase from 2023. Consequently, the escalating need for cash transactions is fuelling the rise of the bank self-service machine industry.

Who Are The Major Players In The Bank Self-Service Machine Market?

Major players in the Bank Self-Service Machine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fujitsu Limited

• Toshiba Corporation

• HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co. KG

• Inspur Group Co. Ltd.

• NCR Corporation

• Worldline SA

• Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

• Euronet Worldwide Inc.

• Verifone Systems Inc.

• Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bank Self-Service Machine Industry?

Top companies within the bank self-service machine market are pushing boundaries to devise sophisticated solutions like automated self-service payment alternatives for increasing transaction speed, boosting customer comfort, and reducing the necessity of in-person branch employees. This automated self-service payment system is a technology that facilitates customers to carry out payments and financial operations through machines like ATMs or kiosks without any need for assistance from banking personnel. For example, in November 2024, an Israel-based fintech firm, Nayax Ltd., introduced a holistic automated self-service payment solution in El Salvador, equipped with its VPOS Touch devices. These tools allow for safe and cash-free payments at unmanned machines, supporting transactions via contactless, mobile, QR, and EMV options. The objective of the implementation is to modernize payment facilities, boost cashless trade, and improve customer loyalty schemes in various sites like shopping centers, offices, educational institutions, hospitals, and transport terminals throughout the country.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Bank Self-Service Machine Market Share?

The bank self-service machine market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs), Interactive Kiosks, Bill Payment Machines, Multi-Function Machines (MFMs)

2) By Technology: Traditional Technology, Contactless Technology, Blockchain-Based Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integrated Technology, Biometric Technology

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid Deployment

4) By Application: Cash Withdrawal, Account Balance Inquiry, Funds Transfer, Bill Payment Services, Account Opening Services

5) By End-User: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Credit Unions, Microfinance Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Onsite Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Offsite Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Mobile Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), White Label Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

2) By Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs), Single-Function CDMs, Multi-Function CDMs, Recyclable Cash Deposit Machines, Envelope Deposit Machines

3) By Interactive Kiosks, Self-Service Banking Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Loan Application Kiosks, Cheque Deposit Kiosks

4) By Bill Payment Machines, Utility Bill Payment Machines, Telecom Bill Payment Machines, Government Services Payment Machines, Ticketing And Fee Payment Machines

5) By Multi-Function Machines (MFMs), Cash Withdrawal And Deposit Machines, Bill Payment And Transfer Machines, Cheque Deposit And Account Update Machines, All-In-One Banking Machines

What Are The Regional Trends In The Bank Self-Service Machine Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global bank self-service machine market. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The other regions evaluated in the bank self-service machine report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

