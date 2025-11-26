Blended Learning Market Anticipated to Grow at 12% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Blended Learning Market In 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the market size for blended learning in the past few years. The market is projected to augment from $24.83 billion in 2024 to a sizable $27.96 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Factors such as internet access, funding for educational policies, the need for flexible learning solutions, corporate training for continued learning, and advancements in educational software and research have contributed to this growth during the historic period.

The market size for blended learning is set for a significant surge in the coming years, expected to balloon to $43.97 billion by 2029, marking an annual growth rate of 12.0%. This growth during the forecast period is influenced by myriad factors including advancing technology, governmental policies and provision of funds, shifting educational requirements, affordability, and the requirement for workforce upskilling. The forecast period will also witness key trends such as the heightened utilization in K-12 education, training and development within corporations, progress in educational technology solutions, the emergence of microlearning and the popularity of mobile learning.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Blended Learning Market?

The growth of the blended learning market is anticipated to be fueled by the burgeoning trend of web-based learning. Online education, which takes place via the Internet, is increasing in popularity due to its adaptability, easy access, and capacity to accommodate varied learning requirements and schedules. Online learning is complementary to blended learning, offering a versatile and easily accessible medium for delivering educational content, involving students in collaborative learning tasks, and fostering communication and collaboration between educators and pupils. For example, Coursera, a provider based in the US, revealed in May 2023 that 77% of learners saw career benefits, with 30% of unemployed participants landing jobs after concluding their courses. In addition, 95% of learners reported personal development, and 98% indicated an interest in pursuing further education via Coursera. Hence, the growing inclination for online learning is spurring the rise of the blended learning market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Blended Learning Industry?

Major players in the Blended Learning include:

• 2U Inc.

• Blackboard Inc.

• Udemy Inc.

• Coursera Inc.

• Articulate 360

• Pluralsight LLC

• D2L (Desire2Learn)

• Skillshare

• Docebo Inc.

• Udacity Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Blended Learning Market In The Globe?

Key players in the blended learning market, such as blended learning laptop manufacturers, are revamping their approach to better cater to emerging educational requirements and improve the learning process. These laptops, designed to implement a blend of digital and traditional education approaches, boast features like strong internet connections, superior video conferencing facilities, and engaging software. In January 2022, the US-based computer hardware firm, Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), introduced the HP Fortis portfolio, specifically crafted for blended learning contexts. These devices can endure the rigors of dynamic and on-the-go learners, offering the much-needed sturdiness and portability that blended learning necessitates. The portfolio encompasses various devices including laptops and Chromebooks, covering a range of learning preferences.

What Segments Are Covered In The Blended Learning Market Report?

The blended learning market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware, Content, System, Solutions

2) By Method Of Delivery: Enriched Virtual Model, Face-To-Face Driver Model, Flex Model, Flipped Model, Online Driver Model, Rotation Model

3) By Application: Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Computers And Laptops, Tablets And Smartphones, Interactive Whiteboards, Audio-Visual Equipment, Virtual Reality (VR) And Augmented Reality (AR) Devices

2) By Content: E-learning Modules, Multimedia Learning Content, Learning Management System (LMS) Content, Video Lectures And Tutorials, Virtual Classrooms

3) By System: Learning Management Systems (LMS), Student Information Systems (SIS), Virtual Learning Environments (VLE), Content Management Systems (CMS), Communication Platforms (Video Conferencing, Forums)

4) By Solutions: Corporate Blended Learning Solutions, Academic Blended Learning Solutions, Customizable Learning Solutions, Adaptive Learning Technologies, Cloud-Based Learning Solutions

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Blended Learning Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the blended learning market. In the forecasted period, however, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate. The report on the blended learning market investigates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

