Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region

The Business Research Company's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics Market?

The market size for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics has witnessed significant expansion in the recent past. The market, valued at $24.13 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $28.34 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The surge observed in the historic period is a result of factors such as heightened data generation, cost-effectiveness, globalization, technological advancements, and a stronger demand for insights.

The market size for business process outsourcing (BPO) business analytics is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $51.7 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be associated with the escalating demand for insights based on data, the intricacy of data management, concentration on cost reduction, the importance of customer experience, and progression in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the growing adoption of sophisticated analytics, the surging need for predictive and prescriptive analytics services, the broadening of services offered by BPO providers, the utilization of AI and machine learning technologies, and the transition to cloud-based analytics platforms.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the business process outsourcing (BPO) business analytics market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising trend of cloud-based deployments. When software applications or services are delivered via the internet from remote servers hosted in the cloud, this is referred to as cloud-based deployment. The shift towards remote work, flexibility, and scalability are all contributing to the increase in cloud-based implementations. BPO business analytics can benefit from cloud-based deployment as it provides the necessary infrastructure for hosting and remotely accessing analytical tools and data, enabling businesses to effectively harness advanced analytics capabilities. For example, Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, reported in December 2023 that about 45.2% of European Union (EU) enterprises chose cloud computing services in 2023, up 4.2% from 2021. Hence, the escalating prominence of cloud-based deployments is spurring the growth of the BPO business analytics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics Market?

Major players in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics include:

• Accenture plc

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Capgemini SE

• NTT DATA Corporation

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Infosys BPM Limited

• Automatic Data Processing Inc.

• DXC Technology Company

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Wipro Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics Market?

Leading companies in the business process outsourcing (BPO) business analytics market are strategically directing their efforts towards the development of BPO consulting services driven by artificial intelligence technologies. These services integrate sophisticated technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and automation to improve and streamline BPO operations. To illustrate, Acquire BPO, an American BPO enterprise, initiated its novel division, Acquire AI, in February 2024. Acquire AI offers state-of-the-art AI consulting services focused on assisting businesses in maneuvering through the complexities of the AI revolution. This initiative aims to facilitate businesses in identifying and implementing bespoke AI solutions to transform industries, augment operational efficacy, drive substantial growth, and augment customer satisfaction.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics Market Report?

The business process outsourcing (bpo) business analytics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Human Resources, Knowledge Process Outsourcing, Procurement & Supply Chain, Customer Services, Other Applications

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Component: Software: Data Management Software, Analytics Software, Reporting And Visualization Software, Performance Management Software

2) By Component: Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Analytics market and is projected to maintain growth. The regional scope of the BPO Business Analytics market report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

