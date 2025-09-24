New Haven / DUI #2, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5004263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 at 1854 hours

STREET: VT Route 17

TOWN: Starksboro

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lafayette Rd

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Danielle M. Conant

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: CX-50

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/23/25, at approximately 1854 hours Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 17 near the intersection of Lafayette Rd in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator of V#1 as Danielle Conant (41) of New Haven, Vermont.

While speaking with Conant, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Conant was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Conant was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 13th, 2025, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note that court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.