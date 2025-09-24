New Haven / DUI #2, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5004263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 at 1854 hours
STREET: VT Route 17
TOWN: Starksboro
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lafayette Rd
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Danielle M. Conant
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: CX-50
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/23/25, at approximately 1854 hours Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 17 near the intersection of Lafayette Rd in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator of V#1 as Danielle Conant (41) of New Haven, Vermont.
While speaking with Conant, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Conant was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Conant was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 13th, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note that court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
