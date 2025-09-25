AllScale, the stablecoin OS backed by Amber Group, releases the 2025 Stablecoin Industry Map, covering 130+ companies across 10+ sectors and global regions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform, and AllScale , the stablecoin OS for micro-businesses and AI agents, are proud to unveil a strategic collaboration: the release of the Stablecoin Industry Map 2025, an in-depth visualization of the evolving stablecoin ecosystem across payments, infrastructure, on/off ramps, wallets, merchant tools, and more.Key Highlights- 130+ companies mapped across 10+ verticals- Top categories:- Chains (TRON, TON, Ethereum)- Stablecoin issuers (USDT, USDC, FDUSD, JPYC, etc.)- Payment rails, checkout tools, on/off ramps- Wallets, compliance tools, and DePIN applications- Global coverage: Asia, North America, MENA, Africa, LATAMWho should read it?Investors, builders, creators, and institutions looking to understand the emerging stack behind stablecoin utility, interoperability, and adoption.Explore the full map [here]( https://www.allscale.io/industry-mapping ).Why This MattersStablecoins now settle over $8 trillion annually, outpacing Visa in on-chain settlement volume. But while usage surges, the surrounding infrastructure remains fragmented and opaque.This map offers a first-of-its-kind bird’s-eye view of the industry — enabling better decisions, stronger collaborations, and faster innovation across the stablecoin value chain.A Strategic PartnershipThis initiative reflects Amber Group’s continued leadership in advancing the global stablecoin ecosystem by supporting high-impact infrastructure projects like AllScale. As one of the earliest institutions to recognize the real-world potential of stablecoins, Amber Group has consistently backed technologies that bridge the gap between decentralized finance and mainstream adoption.About Amber GroupAmber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore. Since 2017, we've built full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing and infrastructure. Backed by top investors and with deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, we leverage AI, blockchain and quantitative research to deliver personalized and cutting-edge solutions to help our global client base of HNW individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges and projects optimize returns safely in any market conditions.About AllScaleAllScale is the on-chain Stablecoin Operating System for small businesses, creators, freelancers, and AI agents. It offers the full product suite including Invoice, Social Commerce, and Payroll in one non-custodial wallet. Backed by Amber Group, KuCoin Ventures, Draper Dragon, and TDTC.Explore the map: https://www.allscale.io/industry-mapping Follow the journey: [allscale.io]( https://www.notion.so/2727b9e4255d8021bba2e4046a59dbe7?pvs=21 ) | [ambergroup.io]( https://www.notion.so/2727b9e4255d8021bba2e4046a59dbe7?pvs=21

