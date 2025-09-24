Integrated Medical Centers Opens New Physical Therapy Location in Corona, California

Integrated Medical Center Logo Integrated Physical Therapy Logo Inland Physical Therapy Office Corona CA

Integrated Medical Centers opens a new Corona location, offering advanced physical therapy and injury recovery to support whole-body health.

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Medical Centers is pleased to announce the opening of a new specialized facility in Corona, California. The location will focus exclusively on physical therapy and injury recovery, offering comprehensive care for patients managing chronic pain, recovering from injuries, or rehabilitating after surgery.

The new clinic, Integrated Physical Therapy, is located at 1450 W. 6th Street, Suite 118, Corona, CA 92882. Patients can schedule appointments by calling (800) 595-2447 or visiting www.integratedmedicalcenterofcorona.com/integrated-physical-therapy.html

.

This expansion represents an important step in Integrated Medical Centers’ mission to provide collaborative, whole-body care throughout Southern California. The Corona facility features advanced therapeutic equipment and a team of licensed professionals trained to deliver individualized, evidence-based treatments.

Integrated Physical Therapy offers a full range of services including rehabilitation for injuries, spinal decompression therapy, post-surgical recovery programs, chronic pain management, and neurological and orthopedic rehabilitation. Additional services include balance and mobility training, muscle strengthening and flexibility programs, and care for patients recovering from traumatic brain injuries or auto accidents.

“We are excited to bring this dedicated physical therapy center to the Corona community,” said Dr. Anthony Pirritano, Clinic Director at Integrated Medical Centers. “Our goal is to help patients regain mobility, restore function, and improve their quality of life through personalized treatment plans and compassionate care.”

The opening of this new facility complements the broader healthcare services offered by Integrated Medical Centers across its Inland Empire locations, which include chiropractic care, medical treatments, and regenerative therapies.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.integratedmedicalcenterofcorona.com/integrated-physical-therapy.html

or call (800) 595-2447.

About Integrated Medical Centers

Integrated Medical Centers has multiple locations throughout the Inland Empire, providing a collaborative healthcare model that combines medical, chiropractic, physical therapy, and wellness services. The team’s mission is to help patients achieve pain-free, active lifestyles through innovative and integrative care.

