Coffee & Cars Fundraiser to Benefit CHOC and Childhood Cancer Research

Our goal is to bring professionals and enthusiasts together for a memorable morning that helps children fight cancer.” — Anthony Pirritano, CEO

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Medical Center of the Inland Empire is proud to announce an exclusive fundraising event, Coffee, Cars & Community, created to bring together attorneys, doctors, car enthusiasts, and community leaders for a morning of purpose and connection. The event will be held on Saturday, September 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at The Palazzo in Costa Mesa.

This special gathering will benefit CHOC, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, with all proceeds supporting vital care and research for children battling cancer. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable morning filled with high-end cars, artisan coffee prepared by a professional barista, and meaningful conversations with fellow community members who share a heart for giving back.

“This event brings together passion and purpose,” said a representative from Integrated Medical Center. “We are honored to create a space where professionals and enthusiasts can connect while making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families.”

One of the most anticipated features of the morning will be a private showcase of Manny Khoshbin’s exclusive collection of luxury vehicles, providing attendees with a rare opportunity to experience some of the world’s most remarkable cars up close.

Attendance will be limited to ensure a high-end, intimate experience. Participants can showcase their own vehicles or attend as guests, with tickets priced at $250. This unique blend of networking and philanthropy offers a way for people to connect while doing something truly impactful for children in need.

Spots are expected to sell out quickly. To register or reserve a vehicle space, visit https://tinyurl.com/IMCCEvent .

Integrated Medical Center Inland Empire operates multiple chiropractic and holistic health centers throughout Southern California. With a mission to help people live life pain-free, the organization is deeply rooted in its local communities and regularly creates events and initiatives to support families and important causes like childhood cancer research.

For more information, please contact Integrated Medical Center Inland Empire at (800) 595-2447 .

About Integrated Medical Center Inland Empire

Integrated Medical Centers of the Inland Empire is a multi-location network of chiropractic and holistic health centers serving communities throughout Southern California. With a mission to help people live life pain-free, the center focuses on innovative care and community engagement. They have 9 locations in the Inland Empire of California with services including chiropractic care, physical therapy, spinal decompression, massage, acupuncture, and more.

