New housing hub and community space for Salisbury

Release date: 15/11/25

A partnership between all levels of Government and community housing provider Junction will deliver a $53.6 million housing and services hub in the the heart of Salisbury.

Thrive Salisbury will see the creation of 69 new homes for South Australians within a six-storey building – to be constructed as part of the $200 million Salisbury city centre development.

The first images of what the project will look like have been released today.

The project is made possible through investment by the Albanese Labor Government, facilitated through the Malinauskas Labor Government, through Round 2 of the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF).

The HAFF is the cornerstone of the Albanese Labor Government’s plan to deliver 55,000 social and affordable homes across the country.

In South Australia, community housing projects selected for HAFF Round 2 funding is facilitated by the South Australian Housing Trust.

Thrive Salisbury, designed by Brown Falconer, will feature 37 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom apartments. All 69 apartments will be retained for social housing.

The development will also include a ground floor services hub and community space.

The Salisbury City Centre revitalisation project is being delivered by the City of Salisbury in conjunction with Buildtec Group and Catcorp. Buildtec Group and Catcorp will also partner within Junction on Thrive Salisbury.

Construction on Thrive Salisbury is expected to start mid-next year and completed in late 2028.

Click here to see concept images and animation of Thrive Salisbury.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Safe and secure housing projects bring communities together and contribute to vibrant neighbourhoods.

Thrive Salisbury is a testament to the Albanese Government’s enormous investment in Australia’s housing future, our Government’s commitment to more homes for South Australians and Junctions bold vision for Salisbury.

Quotes attributable to Matt Burnell

The Albanese Labor Government is rolling up its sleeves and getting on with the work of delivering social housing right here in the North.

Thrive Salisbury is a major investment from the Albanese Labor Government for social housing, services and for the future of our community in the North.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison MP, State Member for Ramsay

This development is a game-changer for our area — delivering more homes, more services and a major boost to the heart of our city centre.

It will make a real, lasting difference for local residents, giving more people a safe place to call home and adding new energy to Salisbury.

This investment brings new life into our city centre and real support for the local families who need it most.

Attributable to Maria Palumbo, Junction CEO

We are extremely excited about both these projects which will increase our reach across the metropolitan area. This is the first time we will be developing new housing in the north.

Thrive Salisbury is modelled on what we are achieving in our development within the Tonsley innovation precinct. It is all about innovative built form as well as the creation of a dynamic place and community.

Attributable to Mayor Gillian Aldridge OAM, City of Salisbury

We look forward to works commencing, signalling the start of the major redevelopment of our City Centre.