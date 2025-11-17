Sign up to dive in at Adelaide’s new Aquatic Centre

Release date: 16/11/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has achieved a major milestone in the delivery of its new Adelaide Aquatic Centre, with the first pools starting to be filled with water ahead of the centre’s opening at the end of January.

Memberships for the new $135 million Adelaide Aquatic Centre are now open.

Former members and local residents have the exciting opportunity to be first to apply for memberships of the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre from today. Memberships will then be extended to all South Australians from Wednesday, 19 November.

These memberships will come into effect when the new centre opens to the public from Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

Memberships will be available for learn-to-swim users and general pool and gym members.

The memberships will give people access to both the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre as well as the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre (SAALC) at Oaklands Park.

There will be a thorough testing period in the lead-up to the opening of the new facility, to ensure its systems are operating effectively and allow for staff training.

Work continues at the centre with the indoor pools now starting to be filled. Finishing touches are being applied to interior spaces and work is progressing on the outdoor aquatic spaces and landscaped areas.

The site of the former Adelaide Aquatic Centre will be returned to Park Lands, while construction of the new car park is also scheduled to be complete for the facility’s opening in January.

More than 1500 jobs are being supported throughout the construction process.

The new Adelaide Aquatic Centre will feature:

a 50m, 10-lane indoor pool for swimming carnivals, water sports and recreational use

a 25m, 8-lane outdoor pool

a dedicated indoor warm water rehabilitation pool

a dedicated indoor learn to swim pool

a lagoon outdoor pool

entry level diving amenities

indoor leisure space, with splash zones and waterslides

relaxation zone, sauna and steam room

an outdoor splash pad with waterplay

an outdoor aquatic zone with BBQs and lawned areas

a café available for both centre visitors and other Park 2 users

gym and fitness facilities three times the size than first planned

inclusive amenities and changerooms

increased car parking with access from Jeffcott Street

improved pedestrian and cycle pathways connecting the centre with existing networks.

In May, experienced operator YMCA Aquatic was announced as the operator for the centre. Up to 300 jobs will be created, with staff who worked at the former Aquatic Centre given the first opportunity to express interest in filling the roles. Recruitment for these positions continues.

New drone vision and timelapse vision of the pools being filled is available here.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We have achieved a major milestone in the construction of the new $135 million Adelaide Aquatic Centre with the new pools starting to be filled with water.

It’s not long until the centre will be open to the public in January.

There have been over 400,000 construction hours worked and over 1,500 full time jobs supported during the construction phase.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

Being here on site today, it’s amazing to get a sense of just how incredible the completed centre will be and how much it will have on offer for all South Australians.

There will be something for everyone!

Former members and locals can now apply to become founding members and from Wednesday all South Australians will be able to join.

Memberships will be valid for both the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre and the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre at Oaklands Park.

Attributable to Lucy Hood, Member for Adelaide

I’m so thrilled to be able to provide local residents and former members of the previous site the first opportunity to become members of the brand-new centre.

With an opening date set, we cannot wait for the doors to open and to welcome back former and new members and visitors. This new centre is going to be a game-changer for our local community.

Attributable to YMCA Aquatic General Manager Adam Luscombe

Launching memberships at Adelaide Aquatic Centre, Denise Norton Pardipardinyilla, is a big step forward for our state.

From 27 January, South Australians will have access to world-class swimming lessons and a welcoming facility that helps people of all ages belong, move and thrive.