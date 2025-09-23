Radiation Oncology at VA: Explore careers and events 

The radiation oncology team at VA plays a pivotal role in diagnosing and treating over 56,000 Veterans annually. VA’s radiation oncology professionals are at the forefront of mission-critical care—providing life-changing treatment and bridging compassionate care with cutting-edge technology. VA boasts 41 dedicated radiation oncology services, which are all accredited by an external radiation oncology-specific accreditation program.

If you’re in radiation oncology and All About Veterans like we are, learn more about rewarding radiation oncology careers at VA at an upcoming recruitment opportunity.

Radiation Oncology roles at VA

Whether you’re entering the field or advancing your expertise, VA offers a range of radiation oncology roles:

Radiation Oncologists manage care plans, treatment decisions and oversee tumor boards—leading charge in multidisciplinary care.

Therapeutic Radiologic Technologists administer radiation treatments safely and accurately, guided by deep knowledge of radiation physics and patient well-being.

Medical Physicists design protocols, calibrate equipment and ensure quality assurance to deliver precise, safe radiation therapy.

These roles thrive in both clinical and leadership capacities—offering opportunities to oversee service lines, engage in research, mentor trainees and drive quality improvement. Check out open radiation oncology positions online.

Upcoming Event: Network with a VA Recruiter

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is holding its 67th annual meeting in San Francisco, California, from Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 2025. This meeting has been designed to improve professional practice by increasing attendees’ level of knowledge as required to improve competency and performance in the field of radiation oncology and radiation applications. Be sure to stop by VA’s booth (#541) to learn more about how your skillset can make a difference in the life of a Veteran.

You can register for this event by visiting online.

Work at VA

VA needs qualified, caring radiation oncology professionals to walk with Veterans on every step of their cancer journey. Learn more and apply today at VA Careers.